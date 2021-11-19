Record auction at Sotheby’s for rare copy of the American Constitution – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOV 19 – A private collector wins a very rare first copy of the American Constitution from Sotheby’s for a record amount and a case breaks out: the anonymous customer who got his hands on the document, one of the 13 arrived up to we at “We the People” beat ConstitutionDAO, a large group of cryptocurrency investors who had raised $ 46 million to seize it and put it back “in the hands of the people”. In the end, after eight minutes of upward bidding, the amount paid was $ 43.2 million including auction fees, double the starting estimate. Asked why ConstitutionDAO stopped at 40 million, a spokesperson explained that the group had calculated its cap based on additional costs such as insurance, storage and transportation. The six-page Constitution dated 1787 has thus become the most expensive document handed over at auction, more than Leonardo’s Leicester Code which Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates paid $ 30.8 million and more than 27 years ago. Magna Carta for which Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein paid out 21.3 million in 2007. The Constitution changed hands at Sotheby’s is one of two still in private hands: it was printed for the delegates to the Constituent Assembly and for the Continental Congress over 230 years ago.



Only 27 first editions of the Declaration of Independence survive, but only 13 original copies of the Constitution are still in circulation. (HANDLE).

