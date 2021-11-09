Record-breaking bitcoins: what virtual currencies are and how they work – Economy

Another round, another record. Bitcoins break through $ 67,000 – to be precise, a bitcoin is worth 67,778 dollars, or 58,289 euros – and set a new record. Other than virtual currency: the “intangible” currency is flying and is “making shoes” to the concrete and “touchable” one. Never in the history of humanity had a currency come to have such a high value against the dollar and also against the euro.

What is a bitcoin? A technical definition dictates to qualify bitcoin as one cryptocurrency, which is a hidden and encrypted currency. In fact, this currency cannot be touched, it cannot be physically put in a wallet. But you can put it in a virtual purse, yes. Yes, because bitcoin is virtual and, as such, also risky volatile. It does not have a “bitcoin bank” behind it, but a certainty that other cryptocurrencies do not have: the finite and non-replicable quantity. The group of hackers who invented bitcoins has scattered a number of them – very high, mind you – on the web. To find them requires a long and laborious “demining” process – called “mining” – which requires the use of graphics cards and particularly powerful computer networks.









Unlike “real” currencies, in the case of cryptocurrencies transactions do not take place “short manu“or by crediting an account that identifies a specific person. In the case of virtual currencies, a user, identified as a code and not as a personal user, initiates a transaction by sending a block of data which is in turn transmitted to a network of nodes The transaction is validated by the network, which adds the block in question to the “blockchain”, or the “chain of blocks”. Added the new block to the chain, the money is credited to the recipient’s account. Account also encrypted with numbers and codes.

The differences between the traditional system and that of cryptocurrencies are therefore evident: times with cryptocurrencies are very short and costs are also lower. In addition to the fact that for bitcoins, central banks are not required to manage everything. The “cons” is that in the case of “real” transactions the cancellation is always possible within a time range, while in the case of virtual currencies the operations cannot be canceled.









Until recently, bitcoins were only usable for trading in deep web world, which is the most hidden web. Today, however, there are already some companies that have opened up to transactions with virtual currencies and even some states, such as Russia, they started thinking about it. There are also those who like China has banned them. The applications in the near future could be many: shops and even social networks will be able to use virtual currencies for transactions within them.

It could be a financial bubble, that’s for sure. The fact is that a few years after the birth of the first virtual coins, the total value of digital currencies exceeds 3 trillion.