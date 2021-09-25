Record-breaking “Fast & Furious”. Vin Diesel’s pride: “Cinema is back”

Vin Diesel’s record has nothing to do only with the stasis following Covid-19. F9, last chapter of the saga Fast & Furious, managed to collect, in its first American weekend, seventy million dollars. What, this, that did not happen last year and did not happen this year, when the cinemas were given the green light to reopen. The last time a film, at its debut, was able to break the wall of seventy million dollars took place in 2019, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“It’s wonderful to be able to say, ‘The cinema is back,'” said Vin Diesel triumphantly, praising Universal, which has decided to release the film only in theaters. “You can’t blame Studios for deciding to release their films online as well, but Universal is brave enough to say, ‘We support theaters.’ Hats off, ”continued Vin Diesel, while Charlize Theron, who returned to acting in the saga, explained how Fast & Furious is the “perfect film to help us get started”.

The film, which will have its European premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, will be released later in Italian cinemas on August 18, is the first part of the final maxi-chapter. Fast & Furious, saga born in 2001, will end in 2024. But the final act of the franchise has been divided into three small parts: F9, F10, F11.

