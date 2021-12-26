Record-breaking Handanovic, but Inter are waiting for Onana: how the future of the Nerazzurri captain changes | First page

Three clean sheets in the last three games, only two goals conceded in the last seven considering both the championship and the Champions League. Samir Handanovic closed the door of Inter with a double shot, rejecting all the criticisms of the beginning of the season. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper is one of the leaders of the Nerazzurri locker room, a point of reference for young players and safety in goal. This year he reached 545 matches in Serie A, entering the top ten of the players with the most appearances in the Italian league (10th place, overtaken Albertosi at 532).

THE SWITCH WITH ONANA – Personality and leadership thanks to which he took the captain’s armband, but in Inter’s future plans for Handanovic there is no longer a leading role. At the Nerazzurri they are ready to switch between the posts, the company has already blocked Andre Onana who will arrive in the summer on a free transfer after the end of the contract with Ajax, and with him they want to start a new cycle. Once you have chosen the owner for next year, it will be necessary to understand how to manage Handanovic.

THE FUTURE SCENARIO – The Slovenian’s contract expires in June and not everyone in the club is convinced to renew it, but in the end Samir will decide: or accept a secondary role as deputy Onana with a reduction in salary compared to the current 3.2 million net per season, or the paths between Inter and Handanovic will separate. The player is clear about the situation and will evaluate his future in these months. Between one parade and another, to drag Inter to the second Scudetto.