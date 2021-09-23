Record-breaking Pretty Woman, after over 30 years in millions in front of the TV

ROME – ‘Pretty woman’ continue to grind plays. It does not matter that more than thirty years have passed since the theatrical release of this modern fairy tale, every time the film is broadcast with Julia Roberts And Richard Gere catalyzes millions of Italians in front of the screen. The latest record last night: 2,786,000 spectators who relived the love story between the prostitute Vivian and the golden bachelor Edward, for one share of 13.9%. We are talking about the best result in Rai, so much so as to surpass even the beloved Inspector Coliandro, who returned yesterday on Rai 2 with the new episodes (2,115,000 spectators, 9.9% share). Better than evergreen comedy only the series’Light of your eyes, with Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno, whose first episode, broadcast last night on Canale 5, captured 3,231,000 spectators (15.9% share).

PRETTY WOMAN: CURIOSITY

Did you know that ‘Pretty woman’ should haveand another title and that in the poster Julia Roberts’s face was glued to a body not hers? If the plot of what is one of the most romantic films of all time is almost universally known, the same cannot be said for many of the curiosities concerning the film itself. The title of the film should have been ‘3000 dollars‘, the amount paid by the protagonist to have the charming Vivian all to himself for a week. The latter character with whom Julia Roberts was nominated for an Oscar, but who could have had the face of Sandra Bullock, Meg Ryan, Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker or Drew Barrymore, her colleagues considered for the role before her. For the male protagonist, on the other hand, there were among others in the race John Travolta, Sylvester Stallone And Al Pacino. As for theto poster curious is the fact that Richard Gere has completely black hair, while in the film they are grizzled. But even more so the fact that Vivian’s statuesque physique does not belong to Julia Roberts, but to her stunt double Shalley Michelle.