Record-breaking Vlahovic, equal show to Franchi

Spectacular match and many opportunities: the Serbian bomber (33 goals in the calendar year as the CR7 record) and Torreira respond to the goals of Scamacca and Frattesi

Equal show at the Franchi. In the lunch match of the 18th day of Serie A between the Fiorentina and Sassuolo ends 2-2 at the end of a race with many opportunities. In the first half he unlocks it Scamacca (32 ‘), then Frattesi (37 ‘) doubles and Advice defends the double advantage. In the second half the Viola reacts and balances the score with Vlahovic (51 ‘- 33 goals in the calendar year as CR7’s record) e Torreira (61 ‘). Biraghi expelled (68 ‘).

THE MATCH

Four goals, a lot of show and a point each. At the Franchi Fiorentina and Sassuolo they gave life to an intense match, played openly, clear ideas and a lot of courage. A fair draw, an exact mirror of a basically two-sided match. In the first half it was Sassuolo who interpreted the game better by surprising Viola with the cleats. In the second half, Fiorentina pushed and put the match back on track by raising the pace and showing the best of the repertoire in terms of play and intensity. A 2-2 full of emotions and with two strikers as protagonists. On the one hand it is Scamacca who takes the stage, on the other hand it is still the relentless Vlahovic, author of the 33rd goal in the calendar year like Ronaldo in 2020.

Al Franchi Italiano confirms Gonzalez in the trident with Callejon and Vlahovic and Piazza Maleh in the median next to Bonaventura and Torreira. Dionisi responds instead by trusting Berardi, Raspadori and Traorè behind Scamacca. At a good pace and with short and compact teams, Viola immediately tried to take advantage of the lightness of Consigli, but Vlahovic’s overhead kick ended out. Ultra offensive, Fiorentina keeps the defensive line very high and seeks verticality with insistence. Sassuolo, however, does not retreat and pushes with the offensive outsiders. Caught with the tachometer by Scamacca, Raspadori engages Terracciano with the head, then the match moves to the median with the teams trying to impose their game with great intensity. On the one hand, the neroverdi set the match on a quality dribble in the strait to trigger the attackers. On the other hand, Viola instead focuses on the enveloping maneuver, looking for the insertions of Callejon and Odriozola on the right and those of Gonzalez and Biraghi on the left. After a mistake in closing by Chiriches, the neroverde defense blocks a left with a sure shot from Gonzalez. Then Terracciano comes out on Berardi, Consiglio stops a dangerous restart from Torreira and Odriozola doesn’t find the door. Occasions that ignite the match and trigger a first half final with continuous reversals in front. After a good play by Kyriakopoulos, Frattesi heads high from a good position, then serves Scamacca the right ball to break the deadlock with a nice right-footed diagonal. Goal that breaks the balance and enhances the qualities of the dribble of Dionisi’s men. In advantage, Sassuolo pushes and still hits the target with Frattesi, good at achieving a perfect assist from Raspadori. A very heavy one-two that triggers the Viola’s reaction and inflames the end of the first half. More aggressive, the Italian team attacks with their heads down. But he has to deal with some measurement errors under the goal and a super Consiglio, author of three miraculous means on Callejon, Milenkovi and Torreira.

The second half opens with two changes of Italian: outside Callejon and Maleh, inside Saponara and Duncan. And Fiorentina starts again continuing to push and attack with many men. A poisonous left foot from Nico Gonzalez comes out a little, then Vlahovic shortens the distance after a mess at the Sassuolo exit. Network that gives confidence to the Viola and reopens the match. Under pressure, the Italian gang has legs and ideas. And Sassuolo goes haywire. Bonvanetura tries on a free kick, but shoots high. Then Torreira equalized the score at the end of an insistent action by Viola in the black-green area. Flicker that forces Dionisi to run for cover and let Defrel and Boga in instead of Scamacca and Raspadori to give more leg to the neroverdi restarts. Changes that, together with Biraghi’s expulsion for a double yellow card, slow down the viola forcing a bit and lower the pace in the last twenty minutes. With the more tired teams, in the final there is room for other good opportunities, but the result does not change anymore. Ferrari closes well with a head on Gonzalez, then Terracciano flies on a left by Kyriakopoulos and Henrique’s injury also puts the match back in numerical parity, which ends with some scrum in the area and lots of applause in the stands.

REPORT CARDS

Vlahovic 7.5: explosive physicality and usual killer instinct under the door. Ferrari and Chiriches are unable to stem it and when Fiorentina increases the revs it makes the difference. Sign the 33rd goal in the calendar year, equaling CR7’s record in 2020

Nico Gonzalez 6: he starts to the left and struggles a bit to push continuously. Better in the shot on the right, but not very precise in the conclusions

Torreira 6.5: a lot of dirty work in the middle of the field to gather wood, but also a lot of running to support the maneuver. He puts his signature on the match drawing with stubbornness

Frattesi 6.5: grinds miles in the median and often goes in tow to enter from behind. Sign the doubling coldly, then in the second half drops like the rest of the team

Scamacca 6.5: wins the duel with Martinez Quarta showing great dynamism and a sense of goal. Unlock the race with a precise right

Berardi 5.5: bruised after a fall in a game clash, he struggles to work with the usual dynamism and to give an outlet to the maneuver with his plays

Tips 7: in the first half he is unbeatable. At least three super interventions send Sassuolo the lead in the locker room at half-time, then surrender to the purple forcing in the second half

THE TABLE

FIORENTINA-SASSUOLO 2-2

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano 6.5; Odriozola 6.5, Milenkovic 6, Martinez Quarta 5.5, Biraghi 4.5; Bonaventura 6 (35 ‘st Amrabat 6), Torreira 6.5, Maleh 5.5 (1’ st Duncan 6); Callejon 6 (1 ‘st Saponara 6 – 35’ st Terzic 6), Vlahovic 7.5 (43 ‘st Igor sv), Gonzalez 6.

Available: Rosati, Castrovilli, Venuti, Benassi, Sottil, Nastasic, Kokorin. All .: Italian 6.5

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Tips 7; Toljan 6, Chiriches 5.5, Ferrari 6, Kyriakopoulos 6; Frattesi 6.5 (33 ‘st Harroui 6), Maxime Lopez 6 (33’ st Muldur sv); Berardi 5.5, Raspadori 6 (21 ‘st Boga 5.5), Traorè 5.5 (12’ st Henrique 6); Scamacca 6.5 (21 ‘st Defrel 6).

Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Goldaniga, Magnanelli, Rogerio, Peluso. All .: Dionysus 6

Referee: Greenhouse

Markers: 32 ‘Scamacca (S), 37’ Frattesi (S), 6 ‘st Vlahovic (F), 17’ st Torreira (F)

Ammonites: Martinez Quarta, Frattesi (F); Toljan, Chiriches, Traorè, Scamacca (S)

Expelled: 23 ‘st Biraghi (F) – double yellow card

THE STATISTICS

– Dusan Vlahovic has scored in six consecutive league appearances, only one Fiorentina player has done better in a single Serie A season in the era of three points to win: Gabriel Batistuta (11 in 1994).

– Dusan Vlahovic scored 33 goals in 2021: the last player to do better in a single calendar year in Serie A was Gunnar Nordahl in 1950 (36).

– Giacomo Raspadori has scored four goals and provided four assists in this league: among the players with at least the same number of goals and winning passes in the five major European leagues, only Wirtz, Haaland and Vinicius are younger than the neroverde.

– For the first time in Serie A Lucas Torreira has both scored a goal and provided a winning assist.

– Sassuolo have scored in all their last 14 Serie A games, they have never done better in the top flight.

– Sassuolo have scored at least two goals in all of their last seven league games and have never done better in Serie A.

– Gianluca Scamacca has scored six goals in this league (18 games), only two fewer than in the last (eight goals in 26 appearances).

– For the first time between Serie A and Serie B Davide Frattesi has both scored and provided a winning assist.

– Fiorentina attempted 15 shots in the first half, their best result since October against Spezia in Serie A (18) – previously the Viola had tried at least as many shots in December 2018 against Parma (16).