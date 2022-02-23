Record company sues singer’s parents for alleged fraud

A roller coaster of emotions that the singer is experiencing Christian Nodal after his notorious breakup with his ex-fiancée, the Mexican singer Belinda. After the success of her new single and sold-out concerts, she is now facing a lawsuit filed against her parents by her former record label. Fraud in contracts?

After the famous singer signed with sony musicUnivision reported that Universal would have sued Cristy Nodal and Jaime Gonzalezproducer of his own label JG Music, for making contracts where Nodal appears as the owner of songs that were recorded with his previous record company.

This was announced on the show. Windowing: “Universal’s lawyers appeared at the prosecutor’s office to mount this complaint for alleged generic fraud against the parents of Christian Nodal, who are the two who signed the contract with Universal, by simulating a contract or contracts that seek to attribute to Nodal the ownership of the work owned by Universal Music or by generic fraud”, implying that they would have tried to deceive Universal allegedly with “apocryphal contracts where they recognize Christian as the owner of the songs that Universal recorded”.

Instagram Christian and his mom Cristy Nodal

The battle of Nodal and his environment with his old record company is not something new: at the end of last year, the singer sued Universal for having breached the contract they signed in 2017, something that would have caused him millions in losses.

While, Nodal sweeps away his new success after breaking up with the princess of pop: We are no longer, nor will we bea song that the singer’s fans interpret is addressed to his ex, because of his heartbreak lyrics and because a blonde with a certain resemblance to Belinda is the protagonist of the video clip.

Instagram Cristy Nodal, Belinda, Christian Nodal

Belinda was not far behind and published the demo of a new song, “Lies, cabr ** n” that became an instant success on networks.

