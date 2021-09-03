Record cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin over 51 thousand dollars, Ether touches 4 thousand – Economy

Cryptocurrencies driven by goodies fly performances recorded by Bitcoin which breaks through $ 51,000 and from Ether that is close to $ 4,000 and therefore approaches its all-time high of $ 4,177. After hitting a high of $ 51,037, bitcoin currently stands at $ 50,801, up 2.24% in the last 24 hours. Ether also flies, whose price currently stands at $ 3,967, up 5.41% in the last 24 hours. “The quotations of Ether (Eth) – he comments Simon Peters, cryptoasset analyst of eToro – are rising, so much so that they seem close to breaking the $ 4,000 level. This brings it close to the all-time high of $ 4,177, reached by the cryptocurrency in mid-May of this year.

Often, apart from general market sentiment, it can be difficult to identify the reason so a particular asset is increasing in value. “But in the case of Eth, at this time, Peters notes,” a number of factors are creating significant upward pressure on the currency price. Firstly, the number of transactions taking place on the Ethereum network is increasing again, but perhaps more significantly the gas used on the network is close to all-time highs. Gas is the name of the cost of executing transactions on the Ethereum network or, in other words, a unit of measurement used to measure the work done by Ethereum to carry out transactions or any interaction within the network. “









The combination of high gas usage and the London hard fork, the EIP-1559 update that took place in early August and introduced a ‘burn’ of Eth tokens, the analyst notes, “is leading to fewer new Eths came into circulation than before the hard fork, the amount of Eth tokens blocked in DeFi is increasing. This is putting further pressure on crypto-asset supply as more tokens become essentially unavailable on the market for trading. ”

Finally, the staking of Eth, that is one of the passive modes through which a cryptoasset holder can earn additional sums, Peters points out, “it is growing. By participating in staking, users block their cryptocurrency funds for a fixed period. Currently, approximately 7.2 million Eth are involved, which equates to around 6% of Eth tokens, which again limits supply. This condition is also set to remain, considering that the staking process is becoming more widely accessible thanks to investment platforms, including eToro “.

