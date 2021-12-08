record deaths in Germany (527), new restrictions arrive in Great Britain

The Covid still (still) scares Europe. Record of deaths in fact for the virus in Germany for 10 months. The country has recorded 527 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number since 12 February, the international media note, however, underlining that the incidence rate of weekly cases is decelerating, from 432 to 427 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants.

In Great Britain Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to announce a series of new restrictions in England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant. Three senior government officials told the Financial Times that the government has decided to implement the so-called Plan B, including the requirement for a vaccination passport to attend public places and a new ordinance for work from home. S.According to sources, the prime minister is concerned that if he does not act now, he may regret not introducing more restrictions in a month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Johnson also comes under fire after a video emerged in which a year ago some of his close associates joked about holding a Christmas party in Downing Street when social gatherings were prohibited by anti-Covid rules. Footage released by broadcaster ITV shows Johnson’s then press officer Allegra Stratton, councilor Ed Oldfied and other staff joking about “an imaginary party” at a trial press conference on December 22, with no media presence. Asked by colleagues Stratton says: “This imaginary party was a business meeting and was not socially distanced.”

Downing Street continues to insist that there has been no party. But a source previously confirmed to the BBC that a party was held on December 18, in the presence of “several dozen” people, but not the prime minister. For his part, BoJo did not deny that there had been celebrations among numerous officials in Downing Street, however he insisted that the guidelines then in force had been respected.

THE APPEAL OF CARLO AND CAMILLA – A strong appeal to those who hesitate in the United Kingdom to get vaccinated against Covid and take the third dose comes from Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. “We can only urge you to look at the evidence from our intensive care units,” reads a statement released by the royals after they underwent the recall themselves. And they continue: “People who are not vaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalized or die than those who received two doses of the vaccine.” Their appeal comes on the anniversary of Britain’s first Covid vaccination. The heir to the throne and the Duchess of Cornwall praised the “ingenuity and determination” of those involved in the prophylaxis campaign which saw more than 100 million doses administered since that first injection in December 2020.

SPAIN – Back above the 10% the employment rate of intensive care by Covid patients in Spain, while the incidence of infections over 14 days still increases, reaching 290 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (one week is 160 cases). It is learned from the latest data of the Ministry of Health, arrived while the Iberian country is preparing to conclude a long holiday period actually started last weekend. In intensive care, the employment rate rose dall’8,84% on Friday to 10.29% today. In ordinary wards, the index increased from 3.42% to 4.07%. The positivity rate increased from 7.29% 8.42%. Since the beginning of the pandemic were reported 88,237 deaths. The percentage of the population vaccinated with a complete cycle is 89.5% of that total. The 71.1% of those over 70 also received a booster dose. additional injection for 38.3% of vaccinated with the single dose of J & J, across nearly two million people.

OMICRON IN SERBIA – Six Serbian citizens were quarantined for 14 days after their arrival at Belgrade airport from Botswana. The preventive measure was adopted by Serbia for arrivals from a series of African countries due to the danger of spreading the new one Omicron variant. As reported by the media, five of the quarantined passengers, all members of the same family, flew to the Serbian capital via Vienna and tested negative on a first molecular test. The sixth passenger arrived in Belgrade with a stopover in Istanbul. The outcome of his swab has not been specified. So far there have been no cases of Omicron in Serbia, which have already been reported in Croatia and Romania in the region. Doubts about two possible cases emerged today in Montenegro.