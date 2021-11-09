Record derby thanks to the passion of the Rossoneri fans

It was a record-breaking Derby for the Rossoneri colors: the passion for Milan – which from the city has reached over 500 million fans worldwide – has generated an emotional wave that has recorded several firsts, witnessing the continuous growth of the Club and brand all over the world.

Starting with the spectators: it was in fact the Italian football match with the most fans present since the reopening to the public (56,608 spectators), with fans from 135 countries and more than 150 connected countries. A figure that confirms the great desire to return to embrace Mister Pioli’s team at the stadium: since the reopening on 29 August, in fact, San Siro has hosted over 300,000 fans. A Derby made even more exciting by the choreography to thank those who, during the Covid-19 pandemic, fought for Italian citizens.

Even Casa Milan, which has always been a destination for visits in the days leading up to the big matches, safely welcomed a flow of fans far beyond the average. The Mondo Milan Museum, the experiential and interactive journey into the legendary history of the Club, among rare relics and modern technologies, recorded more than 3000 admissions over the weekend. Only on Sunday, match day, 1500 guests visited the Museum (+ 500% vs flow relative to standard matches). The same was also given for the Casa Milan Bistrot, the project dedicated to taste and well-being created in collaboration with the partner Segafredo Zanetti.

The official products and the new Milan 21/22 collections were also stolen: at the Club store, inside the modern AC Milan headquarters, there was a growth of +130 compared to the jerseys sold compared to a standard matchday, of the + 90% compared to match scarves, with + 92% of total products. Also thanks to the recent collaboration with Sony Pictures on the occasion of the launch of the new film “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, which has also given life to a dedicated capsule collection, one of a kind.

The emotions related to the Derby have vibrated all over the world, connecting all the fans, who have found a point of communion in passion in one of the thousands of Milan Clubs around the globe. As happened in the heart of New York, where the Club hosted a free event in the exclusive Club 40/40 of JAY-Z in Manhattan, in partnership with Roc Nation and the AC Milan Club New York City. The event, which gathered over 300 enthusiastic fans, is part of the new format “From Milan to Many: Watch Parties” and is dedicated to the numerous local Rossoneri fanbase, who had the opportunity to follow the match in an exclusive location. immersed in a special Rossoneri atmosphere.

Numbers and growth trends, including emotional ones, which testify to the strong and renewed international appeal consolidated by AC Milan in the last 24 months. The result of the results on the pitch, with the Champions League rediscovered, but also outside the pitch. The clear global strategic vision and driven by innovation, is in fact developing the full potential of the AC Milan brand in the world, ensuring the involvement of fans and generating new opportunities for partners.

In this direction – in contrast with the current pandemic period – Milan has entered into over 20 partnerships in the last 12 months (including BMW, Gatorade, Lete, BitMex EXPO, Therabody etc.). A Club that launched the new Studios project in 2021, for the production and dissemination of content, or that is pushing the accelerator on new media such as Tik Tok or Twitch, and on eGames after the announcement of the new AQM team.

Confirming the path of affirmation of the brand in the world, AC Milan was also the strongest Italian brand in the USA and China this year, according to the unprecedented analysis published by YouGov, an international group of market analysis and research.