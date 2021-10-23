Record edition for the Alice nella Città festival. Among the films also The Crusade: the ecological fairy tale that confronts adults with environmental drama

With a record edition, complete with Medal of the President of the Republic for artistic directors, Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, the film festival Alice in the City is preparing for its twentieth year (next) with a lot of talent and superstar.

Why not only Johnny Depp crowded the rooms reserved for the autonomous and parallel section of the F.esta of the cinema of Rome dedicated to the new generations, but also the sought-after authorship, with representatives of the French caliber Céline Sciamma – whose magnificent Petite Maman, already in cinemas and to be seen absolutely, won the main feature film award – or the great English director Andrea Arnold (presented his yesterday Cow followed by a meeting).

Among them peeps out another filmmaker and actor certainly a son of art but with a lot to say and give of his own. It is about Louis Garrel which resulted in a great little film entitled The crusade (The croisade) written with the late Jean-Claude Carrière. It is an ecological fairy tale with an aesthetic halfway between the Nouvelle Vaguand (Louis is the son of Philippe, one of the interpreters of the French aesthetic / political cine-movement born in the late 1950s) and Stranger Things which sees children as protagonists committed to saving the world from environmental catastrophe. “Carrière had come up with the idea before the movement founded by Greta Thumberg exploded and it sounded false to me that 12-year-olds were interested in climate and environmental problems. Then I was wrong .. “.

Played by Garrel himself and by Laetitia Casta (his wife in film and in life) with the prodigious child actor Joseph Engle in the role of their son, The crusade begins with the shocking scene in which the boy sells the family’s precious objects (or those not used for years) for a mysterious project. Without spoiling the story, which is very compelling, the project is naturally linked to the environmental drama and takes adults on a journey of understanding something they had previously ignored.

“I do not declare myself a militant,” Garrel announces at today’s meeting with the press. “Maybe because I grew up in the ideological hole between my father’s true Sessantottina militancy and that of my daughter’s generation, who is 13, who is also very busy. But I certainly understand perfectly the meaning and the rightness of these actions, after all, in the face of injustices, the human being without action goes into depression ”. “Children see their concrete risk of death in the climate-environmental disaster, what we adults, for example, see in Covid now. But children, even small ones, they are very strong, convincing, they are not afraid of anything, indeed it is us adults who must fear them because they are ready for anything …I think it would be useful to have a parliament made up only of young people in Europe! ”. Political fictional comedy with a family format of undoubted value and almost “live” for the facts that are really happening, The crusade will soon be in theaters thanks to Movies Inspired.