record financial results in 2021; Resident Evil and Monster Hunter are selling more and more – Nerd4.life

Today Capcom announced his financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021, which refers to the period that ended on December 31, 2021. The turnover was 88,163 million Yen (up 35.9% on an annual basis) and the profit operating was 35,096 million yen (up 43.9% year-on-year).

The sales of video games for the fiscal year they reached 25.8 million units (up 30.3% on an annual basis). While the company did not release major new games during the third quarter (between September and December), it continued to drive sales of its catalog titles released in previous quarters and still achieved record sales and profits.

Resident Evil Village shipped 5.7 million units, while Resident Evil 7 Biohazard surpassed 1 million units for the sixth consecutive fiscal year, surpassing 10 million units in total (bringing the franchise to 123 million units shipped).

The protagonist of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin surpassed 1.4 million units, while Monster Hunter Rise is confirmed at 8 million. Cumulative sales for the franchise are now 78 million.

For the remainder of the fiscal year, Capcom is continuing to drive console game sales growth and is focusing on game development to bolster production for the next fiscal year.

Simply put, Capcom is in an extremely positive moment.