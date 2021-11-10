News

Record for ethereum and bitcoin. On the markets the risk flashes

As reported by Vittorio Carlini for Il Sole24Ore, bitcoin and ethereum are the cryptocurrencies on everyone’s lips, as they update their maximums daily. The first sails around $ 68,500, the second around $ 4,800. But there is the aspect of flash crash, no one would be talking about.

Just think back to the 87% collapse of 21 October 2021, immediately followed by a rise. The problem is not unique to the US and is more endemic than it seems. “On Bitcoin, and almost all cryptocurrencies – says Fabio Frontini, Director and head of crypto activities at Abraxas CM – we can see two or three times a week of mini flash crashes“.

These phenomena become even more striking on smaller tokens, with smaller capitalization. Among the main causes, experts report the largest presence of algorithmic traders: “In 2016 – says Cansoy Gurocak, founder of EngineeringRobo – algorithmic trading in the cryptosphere weighed 10%. Today it should settle at around 30% of volumes. The higher the pervasiveness of robots – especially ultra-fast ones – the higher it becomes the probability, in a fragmented ecosystem, with few rules and hyper-technology, of flash crashes “.

