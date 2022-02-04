Record hike for Ethereum cryptocurrency: how to get it

The unbridled race of Ethereum continues, the cryptocurrency that aims to overtake the digital currency par excellence, Bitcoin. The second-largest virtual currency by capitalization has more than doubled its value since the beginning of the year could attest to over $ 2,500. A share that marks the advancement of Ethereum, which breaks record after record and which at the end of January led to a growth in 2021 of about 101% and which would now record an increase of 400%.

Record rise for the cryptocurrency Ethereum: the differences with Bitcoin

A growth of Ethereum that would also be dragged by a rebranding of terminologies related to cryptocurrency operations and several updates on the horizon.

Like Bitcoin (here we talked about the record increases of Bitcoin while here about the growth of cryptocurrency in ten years) Ethereum is a decentralized platform, a sort of virtual computer that operates at the same time on thousands of devices around the world based on blockchain technology, a “chain of blocks” composed of information on transactions, submitted to the network to be validated (here to learn about the biggest cryptocurrency thefts of 2021).

But if in the case of Bitcoin the blockchain technology only serves to guarantee the exchange of currency, with Ethereum you can execute the so-called “smart contracts”, codes thanks to which you can, for example, create marketplaces, move funds or store data, through currency ether, without the need for intermediaries.

Record hike for Ethereum cryptocurrency: how it works

Generally Ethereum helps cryptocurrency investors to create new tokens and develop DApps efficiently in the cryptocurrency market. DApps are applications similar to traditional apps, with the fundamental difference that, instead of relying on centralized servers, they exploit blockchain platforms and their distributed network. This digital currency offers high volatility to earn profits in a short period of time (here to learn about the cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022).

Record hike for Ethereum cryptocurrency: use in stores

Since August 2021 in Switzerland with Ethereum and Bitcoin you can make purchases in thousands of physical stores.

The new integrated service of the Worldline company is called WL Crypto Payments. The network involves both physical stores and online commerce.

Swiss merchants who have joined the shopkeeper initiative access the service by downloading a smartphone application or by inserting a plug-in on their website. Customers can also pay with cryptocurrencies through digital devices by accessing the digital wallet.

Prices are displayed in participating online stores in both Swiss Francs and Bitcoin or Ethereum. Transactions are immediate, and payments are immediately confirmed by the merchant. The great advantage of this system is the customs clearance of cryptocurrencies without the risks associated with their fluctuations. The revenues of the merchants are in fact converted securely and directly into Swiss francs at the end of the transaction (we talked here about the use of Bitcoin and Ethereum for purchases in stores).