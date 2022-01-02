Record increases for electricity and gas bills in 2022! Here are the details

The 2022 opens with record increases for energy bills.

As we learn from the Press release from the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment:

“THE new extraordinary records of the rise in the prices of wholesale energy products (almost doubled in the spot markets for natural gas and electricity in the period September-December 2021) and CO2 emission permits, would have led to a 65% increase in the electricity bill and 59.2% in the gas bill.

The Authority confirmed the transitory cancellation of the general system charges in the bill and enhanced the social bonus for families in difficulty, based on the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law, with which the Government – in addition to reducing VAT on gas to 5% for the quarter – allocated the resources necessary for the interventions, thereby allowing lighten the impact on 29 million households and 6 million micro-enterprises.

Despite the interventions, however, the increase for the typical family in protection will in any case be of + 55% for the electricity bill and + 41.8% for the gas bill for the first quarter of 2022.

For 2.5 million households entitled, on the basis of the ISEE, to social bonuses for electricity and 1.4 million that benefit from the gas bonus, the tariff increases were substantially offset: the amounts defined for the next quarter, thanks to the resources made available by the Budget law, allow families in difficult conditions to protect themselves from the increase.

The Authority, in fact, has boosted bonuses which, for the first quarter 2022 only, they will argue families in difficulty with around 600 euros: 200 euros for electricity (family with 3-4 members) and 400 euros for gas (family up to 4 components, with gas heating in climatic zone D).

As required by the Budget Law, ARERA has defined, for domestic customers that should be in arrears conditions, the methods of payment in installments of the electricity and gas bills issued from January to April 2022, for a maximum period of 10 months and without interest.

For the installment system it is expected a fund of 1 billion euros, with an advance mechanism for the electricity supply chain to be implemented with the CSEA, the Cassa per i Servizi Energetici e Ambientali.

For the president of ARERA, Stefano Besseghini:

“We are in the presence of one absolutely exceptional situation.

Also ARERA tries to make its contribution taking advantage of the limited levers available of the utility bills and the social bonus tool for electricity and gas.

As already happened in the lockdown phaseresponsible consumer action will be crucial.

Energy saving is a tool to look at carefully, but solidarity between consumers is also needed, which is also expressed in the punctuality of payments for those who have the possibility.

We are aware that important parts of society are today facing heavy and unexpected difficulties, ARERA is evaluating changes to that part of regulation that normally applies to ordinary phases, adapting it – in line with its own institutional mandate – to a situation that has not previous “.

