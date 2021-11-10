record numbers for merchandising after the derby

In Milan there was not only the derby. In Milan, full stands are back, the supporters, the choreography of the South and North Curve that the most fans of this sport missed so much. Sunday was the first match since March 2020 between Milan and Inter that saw the return of the fans, touching over 500 million of fans. How important was the audience?

As reported by Calcio e Finanza, the fans at San Siro came from 135 different countries, with more than 150 countries connected. Then there is an interesting fact: the Mondo Milan Museum has registered more than 3000 admissions over the weekend, and Sunday, on the day of the derby, 1500 guests visited the Museum (+ 500% vs flow relating to standard matches). Same figure for the Casa Milan Bistrot.

The post Covid data: the restart of Milan

Another encouraging figure is the clear growth of the Rossoneri club’s store. We are not talking about a simple joint sale due to the importance of the game, but a growth in the number of jerseys sold + 130% compared to a standard match-day with a + 92% of total products sold. Demonstrating how important are the fans, and the clubs, who have suffered for a long time during the pandemic period, they can smile again.

One result, two possible causes. The distance from the stadiums, from the smell of the San Siro field, has awakened the Rossoneri fans that desire to buy merchandising enough to have record numbers? Or are the supporters fascinated by the great period that Pioli’s team is having? In addition to the boom in T-shirt sales, a stage of Fr.ownership could be the key more for the post-pandemic restart. Milan are thinking about this, but in the meantime they enjoy the places at the top of the standings, accompanied by fans.