Record numbers for Milan merchandising in the derby

It was a very popular derby that took place between Milan and Inter on Sunday evening, which reached the world over 500 million of fans and that – as regards the Rossoneri club – recorded important numbers in terms of spectators and merchandising.

The Milanese derby was in fact the match with the most Italian football fans present since the reopening to the public (56,608 spectators), with fans from 135 countries and more than 150 connected countries. Since the reopening of 29 August, San Siro – Milan side – has hosted over 300 thousand fans.

Casa Milan also welcomed an above-average flow of fans. The Mondo Milan Museum did register more than 3000 admissions during the weekend. Only on Sunday, match day, 1500 guests visited the Museum (+ 500% vs flow relative to standard matches). Same figure for the Casa Milan Bistrot.

Excellent data also for the club’s store, which recorded an increase in jerseys sold + 130% compared to a standard match-day with a + 92% of total products sold. The resonance of the derby also reached beyond the national borders, in New York, where the Club hosted a free event in the exclusive Club 40/40 of JAY-Z in Manhattan, in partnership with Roc Nation and the AC Milan Club New York City.

The event, which attracted over 300 fans, is part of the new format “From Milan to Many: Watch Parties” and is dedicated to the numerous local Rossoneri fanbase, who had the opportunity to follow the match in an exclusive location.