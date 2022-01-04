Record numbers for Tesla, despite the crisis in the auto market

The situation that the automotive sector is experiencing today is now clear to anyone, the crisis that began at the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown unfortunately continues unabated. And that’s not all, given that for months now the lack of microchips has also contributed to putting the entire sector in crisis.

We have therefore seen a 2021 close again in the uncertainty of a recovery, with registrations even down in December 2021 compared to December 2020. And, despite this, unfortunately we have recently learned that the new Budget Law approved on December 30th, it does not include any car incentives: therefore no bonus is currently foreseen for the whole of 2022. Considering the help that these support measures have actually given to the entire car market in 2020 and 2021, as well to Italian citizens, even the sector associations have furious learning the news.

Tesla’s numbers go against the trend

And if the situation of the car market today is therefore still bad unfortunately, and heavily tested by the consequences of the crisis brought about by Covid-19, there is a car manufacturer that does not suffer from it: we are talking about Tesla. Producer of American electric cars par excellence, very famous all over the world, it seems that it is absolutely not affected by the critical scenario in which the entire sector is found, quite the contrary. 2021 was a very bright year for the brand by Elon Musk (CEO and richest man in the world). We can even call it a record year, given that Tesla has registered 936,172 units, obtaining an excellent + 87.4% compared to 2020.

The sharp rise in the last quarter

To guarantee these record numbers was undoubtedly the number of cars sold in the last period of the year. Indeed, the October-December 2021 quarter saw a sharp escalation in the numbers of cars sold, with 30,8600 units distributed in all (+ 70.9% compared to 2020). The last of last year was practically the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for the Elon Musk house, even if the CEO himself stated that it was not easy even for Tesla to be able to work serenely and sustain the rhythms, with the profound microchip crisis in progress and the continuous delays in the supply of materials and components essential for car production.

What to expect from Tesla for 2022

Although Tesla’s numbers are precisely against the trend, in continuous growth within an auto market that is really struggling to move forward and overcome difficulties, let’s not forget that the goals of Elon Musk (who is known for never settling and always looking for to win a new challenge) are very ambitious: the CEO in fact declared that he wanted to achieve one million deliveries (already a few years ago), a goal partially abandoned due to the difficulties encountered in the production of the Model 3, but still alive today.

2022 could also be the decisive year to be able to reach the promised record, also thanks to the start of car production also in the factories in Germany and Texas. The two new Tesla production sites will support the expansion strategies of the range, in fact we know that in Austin (Texas), for example, the construction of the new Cybertruck, which has been expected for months now, will start. But that’s not all, the most recent gigafactories will give their precious contribution to achieving the multi-year target of growth in production and deliveries.