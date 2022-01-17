Record numbers for the Dacia brand on the European market

Great results for the Dacia brand, with an increase of 3.1% compared to the previous year, registrations reached 537,095 units in 2021 on a stable market, which if, as we know, is strongly affected by the health crisis and by that of microphones (all still linked to the Coronavisu pandemic, which seems to give us no respite).

Within its marketing perimeter, the company increases its market share by 0.1 points, reaching 3.5%. The growth of the great is mainly attributable to great success achieved by the new range. In 2021, in Europe, Dacia recorded a record 6.2% share of the passenger car market for private customers, ranking third among the best-selling brands in Europe in the channel for the first time.

In particular, it is among other things the first car brand for private customers in France and Romania and is in the Top 5 of 9 other European markets (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Croatia). In Germany, the company is in the Top 10, while maintaining its leadership in Morocco. Excellent performances, which leverage on successes of the new generations of Sandero and Duster.

Let’s start with the Sandero, which sold 226,825 units in 2021, with about 90% of the volumes made with the third generation of the model. In 2021, for the fifth consecutive year, the Dacia Sandero is the best-selling model to private customers in Europe and in some countries it is even the best-selling car to customers across all channels. Turning instead to Dacia Duster, we can say that it follows the same trend, being the best-selling SUV to private customers in Europe since 2018. With 186,001 units distributed in 2021 in all countries, has surpassed 2 million vehicles since launch which took place in 2010.

A final mention obviously deserves the new Spring, which Dacia presented and started selling last year, successfully entering the 100% electric vehicle market with 27,876 units sold, registering over 46,000 orders at the end of 2021. Designed for democratize access to electric vehicles for daily commuting is the reference city car on many markets.

What are the most popular models of the house

The Dacia range is increasingly attractive thanks to the all-inclusive versions highest in range, which are equipped with everything that is really essential for the customer. 90% of Spring customers opt for the Comfort Plus version while the Stepway version represents 70% of Sandero’s sales and 60% of Duster customers prefer the Prestige offer.

Dacia’s programs for 2022

This year, as we all know, the new Jogger will arrive, which will work alongside the other successful models in the range. The revisited 7-seater family car is designed to meet the needs of customers constantly looking for comfort, roominess and modularity. The implementation of the strategic plan will continue in 2022 with the development of the New Brand Identity, both in the sales network and at the product level.

According to Dacia and LADA General Manager Denis Le Vot: “Dacia is today a real growth engine for the Renault Group. 60% of those who buy Dacia come from outside the Renault Group while 75% of DAcia owners, having to change their car, remain in the Group. A success due, above all, to higher versions in the range of all models that receive the unanimous consent of customers. In 2022 the House opens a new chapter in its history ”.