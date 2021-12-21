record numbers for the Geoff Keighley event – Nerd4.life

THE The Game Awards 2021 they made gods really huge numbers, as revealed by event patron Geoff Keighley, who posted a celebratory message on Twitter. Ours spoke well 85 million views on livestreams (in 2020 there were 83 million), a record amount, which sets off the event compared to others of the same type such as the film Oscars, for years in a crisis of spectators.

In addition, 1.6 million tweets on TGA 2021 were published, while the voters of the awards were 23.2 million (+ 27% compared to the previous year). It is also the event with the record of viewing time on YouTube, with 1.75 million hours (+ 14% compared to the 2020 edition).

On Twitch, the unique viewers were 3.35 million, for the official channel alone. The success it is therefore undeniable and also makes us understand why year after year the advertisements during the TGA multiply, as well as the advertisements. There is no other occasion that can guarantee such exposure to a videogame announcement and not only, given that several movie stars are now also on the Keighley stage. Among the guests of the last edition: Hideo Kojima, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Guillermo del Toro, Simu Liu and Giancarlo Esposito.

There first edition of the TGA dates back to 2014. At the time it made much more modest numbers: 1.9 million livestreams. It has been growing steadily ever since. In 2017 it made 11.5 million, in 2018 26 million and in 2019 45 million. Who knows what it will do in 2022.