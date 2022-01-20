record numbers for the whole of 2021

2021 is the year in which two important and distinct elements influenced in an important way the commercial result of the Fiat brand and of the whole car market: first of all the well-known health situation linked to Covid and its developments, and even more so direct has also been added the shortage of semiconductors, which are fundamental components for the production of modern cars.

Even if for the Italian automotive market alignment with the volumes of 2019 is still far away, 2021 nevertheless showed a recovery on the previous year, equal to 5.5% due to the effect of 1,457,739 overall units. In such a complicated context, the performance of the Fiat brand is even more significant; the Turin-based company increased its overall market share in the car and light commercial vehicle sector. With 278,828 units, the share indicates 17% against 16.8% the previous year.

With an exclusive focus on car sales to individuals, Fiat and Abarth they reach a share of 14%, further distancing the second brand in the ranking by a good 5.4 percentage points, thus demonstrating the clear preference of Italians towards the offer made by Fiat.

The best sellers of the Fiat brand

Fiat is deeply committed to the energy transition with the New 500, developed, designed and produced in Turin, which was the best-selling electric car in Italy, with 10,753 registrations. The model led the market for 100% electric cars, which more than doubled its volumes compared to the previous year, exceeding 67,000 units.

Fiat Panda and 500 are the dominant cars in terms of volumesoccupy the podium in the ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy, exceeding 146,000 total registrations, which are reflected in a 55% share in the A segment. Panda and 500 are also leaders among the company’s hybrid cars, Panda is also first among 4 × 4 city cars and with 8 million units produced since 1980, it continues to be the best-selling car in Italy over the last 10 years.

Fiat Tipo it sold a total of 16,568 units last year, and was the best-selling car in the compact sedan and station wagon segment. The Fiat range also includes 500X (restyling is being prepared for 2022), which represents the dynamism of the Turin-based company, on the second step of the podium in the B-SUV segment with 31,982 registrations, and 500Lthe most popular minivan by Italians with 18,296 registrations.

Commercial vehicles: the leadership of Fiat Professional

The commercial vehicle market is up by 14% compared to 2020, and in this context, Fiat Professional confirms its leadership with more than 55,000 registrations and a growth share of 30%. The best seller is the Ducato, with more than 21,000 units sold in all, it is the reference point in the category, produced in more than 10,000 variants, which have made it the number one for fitters of special purpose vehicles and campers.

The extension of the Fiat Professional electric range will see the model Shield among the protagonists of 2022, following in the footsteps of the electric Ducato. Doblò and Fiorino instead they occupy the first and second place respectively in the compact van segment. The new Scudo renews the offer and aims to regain leadership in the medium-sized van segment.