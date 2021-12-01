record of earthquakes in La Palma with over 330 tremors in 24 hours, the main cone emits ash again [FOTO]

MeteoWeb

The lava of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, to The Palm, has already destroyed 1,548 buildings, 64 more than the latest budget released by local authorities. Of these, 1,242 are for residential use, 169 for agricultural use, 69 for industrial use, 37 for recreational and hospitality use, 15 for public use and 16 for other uses.

The Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) recorded more than 330 earthquakes on Tuesday, surpassing the record of daily tremors since the eruption began. The main cone of the volcano has returned to emit ash after several hours of respite, confirmed the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands. Meanwhile, the secondary cone continues to emit pyroclasts and lava, causing several landslides associated with specific overflows.

The earthquakes in La Palma

The earthquakes associated with the Cumbre Vieja volcano give no respite. More than 330 tremors were recorded on Tuesday, the record since the eruption began. The latest record – reports El País – dates back to November 17, with 319 events. One figure has changed from the previous record: seismicity now predominates at intermediate depths (between 10 and 15 km), according to the spokeswoman for the Canary Islands Volcanological Emergency Plan, María José Blanco.

The evolving Cumbre Vieja volcano

The La Palma volcano evolves under the watchful eye of scientists, who follow its variations. The leading role was taken by the secondary cone originating last Sunday in the north-eastern part of the volcano, which is the one that is emitting tongues of lava that surround the mountain and descend in a north-west direction. The main cone, active from the beginning of the eruption, emits pyroclasts intermittently. It also expels lava, although it does so through volcanic conduits.

More than twenty vents or fissures have emitted volcanic material since the Cumbre Vieja began to erupt on September 19th. Most of these emission centers are born and die. Monday, in fact, “all the eruptive centers have become inactive“, Reported yesterday the scientific spokesperson of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), María José Blanco.