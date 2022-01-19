record of infections since March 2020, terror for the Beijing Olympics – Libero Quotidiano





The draconian measures against the outbreaks have not served: China has reached the new record of daily Covid cases since March 2020, immediately after the dramatic first wave of Wuhan. There are 223 new positives, a trifle in appearance, but enough to seriously alarm the authorities in Beijing and the regime of Xi Jinping, which wanted everything except a new pandemic alert close to the Winter Olympics, which will start in three weeks.





According to the National Health Commission, among the 163 internal infections 80 are related to Tianjin, first outbreak of the dreaded variant Omicron in the country, while another 9 relate to the manufacturing hub of Guangdong. A (lethal) case of Omicron was instead detected just in Beijing. And so the crucial date of February 4, the day of the start of the Beijing Games, is viewed with growing apprehension: the specter of the pandemic, which caused the historic one-year postponement of the Tokyo Summer Olympics into 2020, is the real nightmare of the regime.





For weeks, as TgCom24 recalls, “athletes and managers have begun to reach the Chinese capital, immediately entering a system of bubbles in Beijing and in the nearby province of Hebei: a closed circuit that separates the athletes and other personnel of the Games from the general public. “Zero tolerance, however, in front of Omicron, is not giving the desired results. The rules, for those arriving from abroad, are very strict: travelers must undergo an anti-Covid test within 72 hours of arrival in the city, to facilitate the tracking of the new coronavirus variant. To this is added the obligation to present a negative test done before 48 hours from I arrive in the city and have a green code on the health monitoring app. Beijing is in fact experiencing an unofficial and undeclared lockdown: the authorities have asked residents not to leave the city for the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.



