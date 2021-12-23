Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, the review of a metroidvania inspired by the books of Mizuno

If there is something dear to all RPG fans, be they Western or Eastern, it is definitely Dungeons & Dragons, the classic tabletop RPG that laid the foundations for any fantasy product on the market. Record of Lodoss War is one of its favorite sons, having started out as a replay campaign of the main game written by a Japanese author. For the uninitiated, replay campaigns are transcripts of the masters who take care of them to be able to play them with anyone. In this case Ryo Mizuno, the master in question, in the distant 80s even wrote novels about his campaigns dedicated to the Lodoss wars. Books that were later converted into anime and manga, such was their popularity. All the mythology behind this new game dedicated to Lodoss War is born from these bases. Let’s look in this ours Review of Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth to understand if the Playism title, developed in collaboration with the guys of the Ladybug team, in addition to having a nostalgic appeal, also has a soul that allows it to stand out among all the offer that is currently present in the metroidvania genre.

History and legends A scene from Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth There storytelling behind Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is strong and ubiquitous, with solid foundations rooted in the imagination of anyone with a minimum of knowledge of the series. The events predate the novel “Diadem of the Covenant”but subsequent to everything that happens in the anime and comics. The protagonist is Deedlita tall elf who will have to juggle the intricate corridors of the labyrinth of wonders to try to understand the motivations behind some visions she had. Visions that have as protagonists all her comrades in arms met during the various adventures faced on the island of Lodoss (and not only), among which there is also her and above all Parnher beloved and the protagonist of the entire main story of Record of Lodoss War. During the exploration you will become aware of particular details that bind each member of the group and you will face enemies who were believed to have fallen in battle but who at this juncture seem to have come back to life for reasons unknown to us. You will meet the infernal dragon Shooting Star, Lord Ashram and the witch Karlaalways omnipresent throughout the history of Lodoss, just to give a few examples, but you will also come in contact with the rest of the light-hearted group that accompanied Deedlit in his raids on the cursed island.

Gameplay Deedlit in the midst of some elemental attacks From a purely playful point of view, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is certainly a solid and fun product, net of some small ingenuity which, even if desired, makes the experience slightly invalidated. But let’s go in order. Like every metroidvania self-respecting, the aim of the game is to be able to unlock inaccessible passages in order to continue exploration, trying to acquire experience, spells, skills and weapons in the meantime. In this the title excels and we do not deny that we have repeatedly found ourselves remembering the good times of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night or Metroid. The map is rather linear and not too varied, but certainly quite sophisticated and still full of well-diversified enemies and passages to unlock. One thing that will force you to retrace your steps over and over again. THE opponent’s pattern they are not the most successful thing in the game, but luckily a good variety of them makes up for this lack of diversification, sometimes mixing them in order to put your skills to the test. Let’s understand, it is not that Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a difficult title, even without previous experience you can easily finish it at 100% in about 5 or 6 hours, but in any case it is satisfying to kill some bosses or overcome some map situations particularly full of enemies. Our good Deedlit has – unfortunately – just a basic attack which can be addressed in 5 directions. In our opinion, this is one of the main problems of the game, the lack of dynamism and the woodiness of the basic attack, even in the absence of any combo animation. Surely in this sense the developers could have done better. The same cannot be said for skills and animations in general. We will have the elemental spirits that will help us in case of difficulty and will infuse their element in our attacks, as well as actively help us during the clashes. Much of the gameplay and combat tactics are based on the elements. In fact, many enemies will have attacks based on fire or air, the two main elements, and you will have the possibility to absorb these attacks by alternating between the two elementals. Absorbing the magic then you will load the relative bars that once reached level 3 will recharge your HP. This is one of the fundamental features of the gameplay, so much so that it will be one of the main strategies to be used against the strongest monsters. Scattered around the map you will also find spells that you can use in battles and these too will be fantastic allies in case of difficulty. They range from spheres of light energy to entangling plants, passing through elemental spirits and shady minions. These abilities can be activated by consuming mana. You will also have a bow that will help you with ranged combat and will be useful for unlocking certain doors by solving environmental puzzles. The bow has no limitations of arrows because it shares the use of mana with spells, so our advice is to always pay attention to this resource so as not to remain helpless especially in the face of the most difficult bosses. You can then buy items and equipment from various merchants around the map, usually positioned near the save points where you can recharge energy and mana. We will not spoil the surprise by revealing everything you can find around the labyrinth but know that there are 2 or 3 other very interesting gems.

Technique and style Deedlit in wonder Labyrinth – Record of Lodoss War: Narse the ancient black dragon from the island of Marmo From an artistic point of view, the title is a little gem. There pixel art used, in addition to giving a retro tone, it is truly made in a workmanlike manner. Well done animations and highly sought-after sprites make the game a little gem. There are some maps that are less sought after than others, but in general the whole is quite diversified and pleasant, with palettes and music that manage to outline each biome present, making it recognizable and giving it a precise identity. Unlike other pixel art titles, it does not use modern stratagems for effects and particles, making every light, fluorescence and transparency effect exactly as it should be done with this style: all with pixels. This brings out Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth compared to the crowd, because it outlines the attention to detail and attention to detail that not everyone has in this historical moment in which we run after deliveries and many times we have to go down to compromises. The result is a fun and well-made game net of a few small burrs and a duration that is not exactly exceptional.