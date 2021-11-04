“Record of points? United group, we want a different ending of 2018. I enjoy the nickname given by the fans. On Osimhen and the defensive phase …”

Mario Rui spoke live on the official radio of SSC Napoli, Kiss Kiss Napoli, during the ‘Radio Goal’ broadcast, to talk about Napoli football. Here is what CN24 highlighted:

“It may seem obvious but I would like to help my teammates tonight. From the outside it’s hard, on the pitch you are able to control emotions more. From the pitch it’s easier, but I’d like to be in the game tonight. I will cheer like all Neapolitan fans. I will see her from home, going to Poland is now difficult (laughs, ed).

It’s nice that people appreciate me, but the merit is not of the individual, it is of the whole group.

Secret? It is the work of every day, since the retreat of Dimaro-Folgarida. The past can no longer be changed, we must continue to work to better prepare for the future.

Defence? Avoiding scoring gives you a better chance of winning games. We hope to continue like this for a long time.

Maestro Mario Rui? They told me but I don’t have TikTok, maybe I’ll open it later.

The best defense is offense, we have midfielders and forwards who do a lot of dirty work. It is played in eleven, it does not defend in 4 but with all the men on the field.

We are all more involved in what we need to do on the pitch and we have worked hard. On a physical and running level we are fine but we run even less at the moment and with this type of game. A positive thing, we are better placed on the field. Running well is the most important thing.

Salerno? Congratulations to them, their best game of the season. Intense and beautiful environment. We didn’t have the best match but we won and didn’t concede a goal.

It will be difficult to score more points in Sarri’s period, the championship is more balanced but I would like the ending to be different. We will do our best, there is enthusiasm and the desire to do something important for the whole city and for the people involved in the Naples world.

Inter are reigning champions, they cannot be left out of the Scudetto race. We are only at the beginning of the championship.

Osimhen? Wonderful boy, he has significant room for improvement: for me he is 60%, we are here to help him grow.

I was lucky, here in Naples I have always found great groups: this is even more so. We see it both in training and in matches.

I urchin? Yes, since I arrived I have been very well received. It’s a beautiful thing, every time I put on the Napoli shirt I think about the culture of the people. “