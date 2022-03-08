Record of violence and terror: the omissions in the tragedy of the Atlas- Querétaro

The omissions of the tragedy in Querétaro (Illustration: Jovani Pérez/Infobae)

The tragedy in Querétaro could have been avoided. Specialists, background, legislation, national and international regulations, as well as the practices of local authorities and the contracted private security company, show this.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, the stadium of La Corregidora, in Querétaro, became a scene of excessive violence when fans of the white roosters and of Atlas they faced each other in the stands, the tunnels, the field and even on the outskirts of the building.

The images captured by the cameras of Fox Sportsthe television station that broadcast the match, as well as the telephone numbers of witnesses, victims and perpetrators that they published on social networks, provided evidence of the brutality of what happened, but also of the omissions in terms of security and civil protection.

“Yes, definitely,” he replied. Fernando Polanco Sánchez, coordinator of the Civil Protection Community of Asis International Mexico Chapter, when questioned if the events that occurred in Querétaro could have been avoided. Meanwhile he security consultant and analyst, Alexei Chévezsaid “Of course”, before the same question.

Both specialists explained in an interview to Infobae Mexico the series of omissions that they detected during the meeting between Gallos Blancos and Atlas, which led to a pitched battle that left an official balance of 26 injured and no deaths.

Omissions before the match

Both Fernando Polanco Sánchez and Alexei Chévez agree in pointing out what were the main omissions that occurred during the meeting in La Corregidora and that led to the tragedy.

An analysis had to be done prior to the match, where the risks of the match, the prevention, mitigation, dissuasion and reaction measures were identified, said Polanco Sánchez. At that moment, the antecedent of rivalry between both teams had to be detected and acted accordingly.

“This rivalry (between Atlas and Gallos Blancos) was well known and it is surprising that at this point, when there are clear guidelines in Femexfut, special security and civil protection programs, when the regulatory authority is obliged to implement security devices to the extent that the risk demands it, has turned out that way”, said Fernando Polanco Sánchez.

Another omission was the location and easy access of the “clubs” of both teams. This is how Alexei Chévez explained it: “We must always anticipate where we are going to accommodate the ‘bars’, place them so that they are not close, we cannot put one near another”. In the same sense, Polanco Sánchez assured that the “porras” should have separated them at the head of the stadium with strict control of access to these areas.

Not only specialists point out this omission, but also FIFA in its Stadium Safety Regulations, in the “Risk Assessments” section, points out that rivalry between teams and the need to separate teams must be taken into account. fan groups.

The regulation of Femexfut goes even further regarding the management of the “bars” in its Security Regulations for Official Matches and in the Sanctions Regulation.

In both it is detailed that all the clubs must have a credentialing list for the cheers with photograph, fingerprint, CURP and current address, in addition, it must be delivered at the beginning of the season and, if not, the penalty is 3 thousand UMAs, around 288 thousand pesos.

The person responsible for the behavior of the “bars” during a match, according to Femexfut, is the local club, it even has the obligation to establish adequate communication with the leaders to seek an agreement of respect with the rest of the fans.

The last and main omission that both specialists pointed out was the capacity and speed of security response before the beginning of the brawl in the tribune of La Corregidora.

“When the first confrontation began, if there had been adequate detection and reaction capacity, it should not have been generalized in this way. […] It is like a fire, when it is incipient you can control it, you can mitigate it and you can suffocate it”, explained Polanco Sánchez.

For his part, Alexei Chévez mentioned that the private security company was overwhelmed, not necessarily in quantity, but in capacity, since it did not know how to handle the crowd. “The fact that there is security, of any nature, in a stadium, 100, 200, a thousand or 2 thousand, is not a guarantee that they know how to control or slow down this type of incident.”

Elite K9 Security Group, the company that was hired by the Gallos Blancos, asked for minimum requirements to be part of his team right at this meeting: to be of legal age, not have a criminal record, attend the place with identification and dressed completely in black, they paid 300 pesos. After the tragedy it was canceled by the government of Querétaro.

As part of the security of the match between Gallos Blancos and Atlas there were 713 security elements, the vast majority part of the Elite K9 Security Group, with 358 elements, plus 105 in access control and 250 between state and municipal police, who were outside the Stadium.

“There was entry of prohibited objects, weakening in the division of both animation groups, an evident lack of mitigation and reaction since the threat was detected, with which I can reiterate, with my 20 years of participating in massive events, that this was Totally preventable, it should not have happened,” said Polanco Sánchez.

This violates several paragraphs of article 49 of the Femexfut Sanctions Regulation which says that there must be the necessary personnel to carry out reviews that prevent the introduction of weapons into the stadium and with the public force, as well as private, to maintain order and avoid incidents.

Those responsible for the tragedy

The governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, assured in a press conference that the responsibility of the tragedy was exclusively privatethat is to say, of the Club Gallos Blancos.

However, Fernando Polanco Sánchez does not agree with the PAN governor and assures that there is also responsibility of local authorities. “For a sporting event to happen, of course, the club and the stadium administration have to intervene, but also the municipal authority and the state authority.”

The security specialist in massive events assured that there is a “tripartite responsibility”, because you cannot hold a sporting event of this magnitude if it is not authorized by the city council and the state government in different areas, from security and civil protection, to commercial, food, beverage, commercial and treasury.

In contrast, Alexei Chévez pointed out that the main responsible for safety is the club, Los Gallos Blancos, explained that soccer is a business and when it comes to lowering its costs, “instead of hiring an accredited company, you hire one that apparently offers you the same thing, but cheaper.”

For the security analyst and consultant, it is the same “business” that led to the “bars” in Mexican soccer, a model that was brought to Mexican soccer at the end of the nineties from South America with the aim of making a better atmosphere at the matches, along with the sale of alcohol that is encouraged inside the stadiums.

The sanctions

For the moment, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, reported as a measure after the tragedy in La Corregidora, that visiting “bars” will be prohibited from entering matches. In addition, other sanctions are being analyzed for the Gallos Blancos, including the loss of the category.

Femexfut regulations only include economic sanctions and the stadium veto when incidents of this type occur.

Article 50 of the Sanctions Regulations says that the punishment of a club for improper conduct by the fans ranges from a warning to fines of 2,000 UMAs and the veto of the stadium, that is, less than 200 thousand pesos. In the case of “more serious events”, the sanction reaches 6 thousand UMAs, little more than half a million pesos.

Finally, the Law of Physical Culture and Sports refers in its article 154 that whoever actively participates in fights will be sanctioned with six months and up to four years in prison. While those who incite or generate violence, cause material damage or introduce weapons of any kind into the premises, they will receive from one year and six months, up to four years in prison.

