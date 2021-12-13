Sports

Record ratings for the world championship showdown: 22.6% share – Television

Listen to the top for Formula 1 on Sky Sport and TV8 on an unforgettable Sunday for those who love sports. Yesterday The Abu Dhabi GP, live from 2pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 4K and clear on TV8, has been seen by 3 million 985 thousand average viewers, with the 22.6% share and over 6 million 800 thousand unique spectators, with an 86% growth compared to the same race last year. On the occasion of the last lap, with the spectacular duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, there was a peak of 4 million 453 thousand spectators and a 25.8% share at 3.11 pm. The Abu Dhabi GP was the most watched Sunday afternoon program on TV.

In detail, there were 1 million 509 thousand average spectators (8.5% share) who followed the race on Sky Sport (+ 79% compared to Abu Dhabi 2020) and 2 million 476 thousand average spectators (14% of share) who saw the race on TV8 (+ 90% compared to Abu Dhabi 2020). On Sky Sport the seasonal average of the 2021 World Cup races was 1 million 222 thousand spectators (+ 11% compared to the 2020 World Cup ratings).

