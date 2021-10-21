Record releases on Netflix: films-series that have grossed the most

Many movies and tv series released in cinemas, on television and in streaming have broken exorbitant records, both in terms of takings and costs than in those of views, which therefore led a certain audiovisual product to success.

About the outputs record of Netflix, examining the catalog of movies and series who have had millions of views, the stages that led to success of those products and to a lesser extent of others, they come calculated on the basis of economic strategies, substantial investments, the work team and their professionalism, the main creative idea, the critics and the public and therefore the visualizations, market research and marketing methods.

In addition to everything that has been mentioned in the previous paragraphs, the films and series they have cashed in more they come estimated also based on rankings, earnings, the content of a product and many others factors that revolve around the world of record releases, which in this case refer to the streaming platform Netflix.

In the following video from JTaz, you can find out what movies and series might be to see on Netflix.



Record releases of highest grossing films!

Between movie that in the history of cinema have cashed in more it is possible to remember some titles such as 2009 Avatar directed by James Cameron with more than 2 billions of dollars collected worldwide. Avengers Endgame of 2019 and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo who grossed more or less the same amount as Avatar and other titles that follow in the wake of the aforementioned films.

Like eg Titanic of 1997 and directed by James Cameron, Star Wars by JJ Abrams of 2015, the whole saga of Avengers and the Marvel Universe and also that of Fast and Furious, and then Jurassic World of 2015 and directed by Colin Trevorrow, the Lion King of 2019 directed by Jon Favreau, Frozen of 2019 and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the Harry Potter saga with the last film of 2011 directed by David Yates,

And still it is possible to mention the Beauty and the Beast of 2017 directed by Bill Condon, Aquaman of 2018 directed by James Wan, the saga of the Lord of the rings directed by Peter Jackson, the saga of 007 directed by Sam Mendes, that of Transformers directed by Michael Bay and then Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight and let’s not forget animated films such as Toy Story and Despicable Me and finally the Pirates of the Caribbean saga directed by Gore Verbinski.

The list of movie who have grossed more would still be long. Not to mention the TV shows.

Despite the years of work for each film, some details such as some professionals and directors for example, have given way to others, the original product line it has not been upset despite the changes but has always remained the same and this is one of the secrets and one of the victories that an audiovisual product must live up to to maintain success and hold the absolute record of collections.

According to some sites and how you can read on Wikipedia, i highest-grossing films in the history of cinema and entered the Guinness Word Record,

“are due to the most unthinkable reasons”

Record releases of the highest grossing series!

Among the television series they have cashed in more it is possible to remember some titles such as Lost aired from 2004 to 2010 created by JJ Abrams, Breaking Bad aired from 2008 to 2013 created by Vince Gilligan, Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 created by David Creane, The Big Bang Theory aired from 2007 to 2019 created by Jim Parson, Game of Thrones aired from 2011 to 2019 created by David Benioff,

And still ER Medici at the forefront anadata aired from 1994 to 2009 created by Michael Crichton and 2001 Band of Brothers produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Also for the TV shows, as already written in the previous paragraphs regarding films, the list of record from takings it would be wider and more accurate. Among higher takings of the aforementioned series there are some that even exceed 100 Millions of dollars.

Record releases of Netflix grossing the most!

As already mentioned, the records mostly refer to receipts of an audiovisual product. Regarding the cinema, are measured in the first week of theatrical release with a term called box office. While regarding the TV series and television programs, are measured daily with ratings and which are called shares.

As for online streaming platforms, such as Netflix and its competitors, i record and therefore the takings are measured monthly on the basis of displaythe number of subscribed users through a ranking called top 10.

Furthermore, to determine a record and therefore an incasso greater, others are also taken into account factors that contributed to the success of the film or series. We talk about professionals, critics, investors, the public, participation in national and international awards, economic and marketing strategies and many other factors that converge to the production and success of the final product.

Eventually, all parameters counted will lead to a result which will determine the success or failure of an idea and an economic strategy adopted for each audiovisual product created and if necessary it will be decided whether to continue on the same line or change it.

The platforms of streaming like Netflix, they point to different strategies, one of these is that of a catalog of products increasingly broad and varied and customize it according to the tastes of users.

Some values ​​on which the record releases of Netflix, are the variety of the catalog, the expected estimates regarding a product, the next releases, the supply and demand, the personalization, the votes, the critics, the public, the participation in the festivals, the marketing operations , local events, interactivity and live streaming.

All of these wait and still others, are the reasons that determine the record and the proceeds of a product made in streaming.

In the Netflix catalog it is possible to notice some wait such as broad categories of contents accessible by all and for all tastes, even themed. There are documentaries, films, series, cartoons, reality shows, musicals, international content and many more. Furthermore, for each content it is possible to express whether it is liked or not so that the platform knows the user’s tastes and adapts content of a certain genre as much as possible.

Other strategies to get to record releases, it is mode with which a series is distributed for example. It is divided into parts, in volumes or it is produced in miniseries format, or they confirm the release of the next season with a sentence under the title of the product, or again, they use the output mode episodes weekly or in whole parts.

These strategies make it possible to interest and intrigue theuser, also with images and trailers and the possibility of viewing contentsimilar to the one already seen. In order to make the wait tempting and therefore to keep theattention of the user. In the catalog Netflix it is possible to take advantage of original and non-original products. It can even be requested titles not present in the catalog and receive viewing advice through words written on the screen.

Plus, if you have the doubt of what to watch, there is the functionality of the Shuffle Playback based on user views and preferences.

THE contents of the Netflix catalog are therefore numerous and will be expanded more and more with innovations and always innovative customizations.

The strategies cited above, together with the economic, visual and written ones, contribute to determining the exit records and in higher rates for movies and series.

Netflix record releases: film-series that have grossed the most!

Let’s talk now about record releases Netflix and the movies and series they have cashed in more.

About the most popular movies and more seen then entered the top 10, we recall Old Guard which grossed 78 million accounts in terms of hours of views, Project Power 75 million, Bird box 89 million,

then, Spencer Confidential 85 million, Extraction 99 million accounts, Kissing Booth 209 million, Army of the Dead with 75 million account, 6 Underground with 83 million accounts and therefore that correspond to views. Even in this list, space would not be enough to describe in detail the reasons for the record obtained.

About the record series we remember the House of Paper with 65 million views, the chess queen with 62 million, Emily in Paris with 58 million, Stranger Things with 67 million accounts, The Witcher with 76 million accounts, Tiger King with 64 million, You with more than 100 million, Ginny and Georgia with 381 million accounts, The Crown with 82 millions.

Also for the series the aforementioned argument is valid, namely that it is not possible to fully render a worthy description for each title described or the reasons for the record and the huge ones takings due to the limited space available.

Netflix record releases: the titles to be reviewed

About the record releases of Netflix and ai film-series that have cashed in more, we must also mention a few titles which in their debut a long time ago, they recorded a number of views and very high accounts. In their time, they were in the ranking of the top 10 and today they are the film-series to be reviewed both original and not.

We remember Operation Christmas Drop, All the Times I’ve Loved You Written, Good Sam, Malibu Rescue, Cowboy Life, My Heroes Were Cowboy, Fate Winx Saga, He’s all that, Shawn Mendes live concert, Love and Monsters, Lupine, Bridgerton, Lucifer, Shadowhunters, Free Rein, Once Upon a Time, Reign, Superstore, Taylor Swift Reputation, Izombie, The perfect date,

then, A Knight for Christmas, Isi and Bones, The 100, Darkness and Bones, Agent of Shield, The King, Merlin, Kissing Booth, Dash and Lily, Zoo, Teen Wolf, Riverdale, Julie and the Phantoms, Spirit, Balto, Emily in Paris, The Vampire diaries, Christmas with a view, 12 Christmas gifts, Good Witch, Chernobyl 1986, Ragnarok, The Crew, H2O.