Record weekly close for Bitcoin

The price from bitcoin (BTC) it closed above the USD 65,000 mark last week, the highest level ever for cryptocurrency. The new milestone has increased the sentiment among bitcoin holders, with many optimists that bullish predictions for the rest of 2021 will come true.

The price of Bitcoin

At 10:48 UTC on Monday, bitcoin was trading at USD 66,026, up 2.1% daily and 4.5% over the past 7 days. The price also rose from Sunday’s record weekly close of around USD 65,500, although it still remains down from last week’s all-time high of around USD 69,000.

The high closing price for the week caused some people to comment on the fact that they now see the forecasts bullish of PlanB, the creator of the popular stock-to-flow (S2F) bitcoin model, achievable this year.

A user on Reddit’s r / CryptoCurrency forum wrote, “So amidst the bears, demanding another drop in cryptocurrencies, going to 10k, we just had the all-time highest weekly close on Bitcoin. […] I really hope to have 2 green weeks to close November with the PlanB forecast at 98k, and I’m optimistic about that, “sharing a chart showing how bitcoin just closed the week at its all-time high.

In addition to being an all-time maximum weekly close, however, popular technical analyst TechDec he pointed out that the current level is also an important so-called Fibonacci level.

The analyst wrote “Bitcoin just opened and closed a week above the 1.618 log [livello di Fibonacci]”, before showing a graph that seemed to show what followed, when the same happened in the past.

New ETFs based on bitcoin futures

Meanwhile, financial services VanEck are about to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on bitcoin futures in the United States.

According to a notice from the Chicago-based CBOE exchange, the ETF will be listed on CBOE, Tuesday this week, under the XBTF ticker.

According to Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg, XBTF will be similar to current ETFs based on bitcoin, BITO and BTF futures, although it will have a slightly cheaper management fee of 0.65%, compared to BITO’s 0.95% and BTF.

The ETF’s new listing comes after the company’s application for a bitcoin spot ETF was rejected on Friday by the United States Securities and Investment Commission (SEC). The rejection was given for similar reasons as all other spot bitcoin ETFs in the past, with the SEC signaling it will only allow bitcoin ETFs backed by regulated futures contracts.

However, futures-based ETFs have received their fair share of criticism from the bitcoin community, with many arguing that they are a less than optimal way to invest in bitcoin. This is due, among other things, to cost issues, limited trading hours and the fact that holders of a bitcoin ETF do not actually own bitcoins that can be used for practical purposes.

Commenting on the first bitcoin ETF to be launched, ProShares’ BITO, popular on-chain bitcoin analyst Willy Woo today said that using a bitcoin ETF, instead of real bitcoin, is like stepping back in time:

“It’s like taking 2 steps back so that traditional investors can have access to the old way of the industrial age; together with the industrial age rent seekers between you and the asset. “

