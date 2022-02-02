Record year for Ferrari, the employee bonus soars to 12 thousand euros

The competitiveness premium that the Maranello company will pay to its employees this year is the highest in the history of Ferrari. This was announced by the union Fim Cisl Emilia Centrale which today, together with the other trade unions Uilm Uil and Fismic Confsal, met the company to analyze the 2021 trend, i.e. the data on the production of the cars, the economic results, the racing team and quality indicators. These are, in fact, the parameters with which the competitiveness premium of the Prancing Horse is calculated.

“Last year Ferrari produced 11,155 cars, a level never reached in the past – declares the general secretary of the Fim Cisl Emilia Centrale Giorgio Uriti – Thanks also to the excellent economic and quality indicators, the premium will be 11,535.45 euros gross, although almost four out of five workers will exceed 12 thousand euros. Since last year Ferrari workers were paid an advance of a total of 4,600 euros (2 thousand in January, 1,300 in June and 1,300 euros in October), in the next month of April they will receive an adjustment of 6,935.45 euros (over 7,000 euros for almost four out of five workers) “.

Ferrari, profit grows by 37%. Net revenues in 2021 were € 4.2 billion

“Despite the pandemic – continues Uriti – the fact that last year production was never interrupted (while in 2020 production was stopped for seven weeks due to the lockdown), it has allowed the company to achieve all its objectives. That of Ferrari is a challenging prize, but more than satisfactory for the workers “.

It must be said that there is a slight difference (235 euros) between the prize for the employees of the sports management, which did not reach the highest target (the world constructors title) and those of the technical management. The amount of the premium is also affected by the number of absences from work: with zero hours the premium increases by 7% (for a total of 12,392.43 euros), from 1 to 64 hours 100% is guaranteed (11,535.45 euros). ).

“Among the many results obtained through bargaining, we have agreed with the company not to calculate the absences caused by the pandemic – adds the trade unionist Cisl – Furthermore, for the fourth consecutive year, as strongly requested by Fim, Uilm and Fismic, Ferrari has not absorbed the increases in the national contract. This translates into a further disbursement to the workers. Speaking of workers, we welcome the increase in employment at Ferrari. Already in recent weeks – concludes the general secretary of the Fim Cisl Emilia Centrale – dozens of temporary workers have been stabilized “.