record year from Linate to Olbia- Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

For work or for vacation, billionaires and entrepreneurs led the sector to boom in 2021. Historic record even at the beginning of 2022. Here is how much it costs and where the rich fly

The Omicron variant, the still reduced number of direct connections and frequencies between cities and the return to an increasingly presence-based job – starting from meetings between top management and with customers – pushed up the demand for private flights at the beginning of 2022, so much so that the sector reached the highest figure ever for a month, January, usually not peak. what we read in the bulletins of international specialized companies that confirm the trend, consolidated in 2021, not only in the world, but also in Europe and Italy.

The health emergency According to analysts it was the pandemic – which led airlines to shrink their network – that spurred general aviation (the term used to indicate private flights) leading entrepreneurs, managers and billionaires to leave the First and Business classes of passenger aircraft and increasingly opt for Cessna, the Dassault, the Gulfstream. a market that seems to be growing a lot for now. If usually about 10% of the approximately 21,800 business jets worldwide it is on sale during the year, these weeks the percentage of 5%, the lowest in over thirty years, a sign that the owners prefer to keep them.

The beginning of 2022 In January 2022 there were 272,568 business jet movements, jumped by 19% compared to the same month of 2020, when the pandemic was not yet felt, and by 15% compared to January 2019, which is the busiest of the decade. During the same period scheduled flights – over 1.6 million – compared to pre-Covid values ​​were 22% lower. Today, more than ever, wealthy travelers are willing to pay even more for the flexibility and autonomy offered by private flight operators, comment the WingX experts who monitor this market segment. In Italy in the last month there were 3,108 private flights, an increase of 43% compared to the same period of 2021: four out of ten take-offs were national, the other six international.

The data in Europe and Italy Milan Linate, Rome Ciampino, Olbia-Costa Smeralda are the Italian airports most frequented by business jets. Linate for its proximity to the economic heart of Italy, Rome for its links with the political-institutional epicenter, Olbia for its location a stone’s throw from the Costa Smeralda, the villas and the crystal clear sea. In Europe, to have some context, in 2021 there were 719,296 private flights between domestic and intercontinental (+ 41.4% on 2020 and + 6% on 2019). Of these 111,985 in Italy, with an increase of 9% compared to 2019. Ours is the fourth country in Europe after France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Linate sixth in the continent (20,444 flights, + 43% on 2019 and 75.3% on 2020), Ciampino tenth (15,592 flights, + 7% on 2019), Olbia 21st (11,855 movements, + 28% on 2019).

The comparison It would be enough to take a tour in Linate Prime and Eccelsa – the two terminals of private flights in Milan and Olbia – to notice the world parallel to flights for mere mortals. Of l luxury jet, few comfortable seats, no more than fifteen minutes from the airport entrance to the cabin, flights at the desired time and maximum privacy at costs that have dropped over the years. This is where 170-180-seat airplanes with minimum legroom, crowded in summer, an hour and a half of time between document checks, baggage and green pass and boarding procedures, at times that are not exactly comfortable if it is of a low cost, with early risings even at 4 in the morning or departures at eleven in the evening.

The routes As for the Busiest routes last year, Geneva-Paris Le Bourget stands out (3,241 movements in 2021). Rome Ciampino-Milan Linate was the third most traveled (1,836, up 51% on 2019), then Milan Linate-Paris Le Bourget (997, + 26%) and Milan Linate-Olbia (979, + 163%). According to the European Business Aviation Association (Ebaa) as of December 31, 2021 3,930 private jets were based in the Old Continent: among these 194 in the airports of Italyeven if 133 are fiscally registered in our country.

Costs A private plane – not exactly brand new – can be bought for 4-5 million euros, but then the expenses to maintain it are not few. Because of this more and more wealthy are resorting to two other methods. The first is prepaid: for example, 100-150 thousand euros are paid out to fly 25 hours within eighteen months. The second is splitting: the customer shares the purchase and maintenance costs with others by buying a piece of the aircraft. The quotas usually start from the purchase of a sixteenth of the jet – which costs around 350 thousand euros -, equal to 50 hours of flight per year (for at least 36 months). Just request the jet a few hours before departure.

Investments The growth of the business aviation in Milan and the various factors that determined it are configured as a structural trend on a global levelcomments Chiara Dorigotti, managing director of Sea Prime, in a note, presenting the data for 2021. The construction of a new hangar of approximately 4,500 square meters will begin shortly in Milan Linate Prime, which we plan to complete within the year, he adds. The Linate masterplan foresees the construction of new hangars dedicated to private jets in response to the strong demand of infrastructures for the development of our business.