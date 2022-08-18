Recording of a large Florida alligator eating another alligator

The sound of a violent splash in Florida’s Silver Springs State Park prompted a woman on a paddle board to discover that a very large alligator was in the process of eating one of her own.

Tammy Shaw shared images and video of the grisly moment on the Alligators of Florida Facebook group, showing the large alligator slamming its prey into the water, tearing its food into bite-sized pieces.

This happened around 3:30 pm on Thursday, August 4, and Shaw says she wasn’t sure at first what the alligator had in its mouth.

Then he saw the alligator slowly climb out of the water and start tossing the carcass around like a rag doll.

“It was something intense, but super coolShaw said.

“My (inflatable) paddle board is 11ft and he was about that size, if not more. The alligator that was being eaten must have been between five and seven feet long. The video was cut because it seemed to me that he was too close after he knocked it down.”

Silver Springs State Park it is known for being home to “many” alligators, which thrive in the water and on the banks of the Silver River, according to The Florida Guidebook. The park is about 85 miles northwest of Orlando.

The video shows the alligator attempting to break its prey into bite-sized pieces. Tammy Shaw video screenshot

Shaw is a frequent visitor and says the park’s alligators “go about their business and don’t look for trouble.”

It’s unclear how the smaller alligator became prey, but Shaw’s video shows it was missing its head.

Cannibalism is common among alligators, including older alligators that eat their young. According to one study, “between 6% and 7% of young alligators are victims of cannibalism,” reports Live Science.

Another Facebook video shared on August 6 by Kayla Green appears to show that the same alligator — named “Big Head Fred” — resorted to slamming the dead alligator against the muddy river bank to soften it up.

Shaw’s post has received hundreds of reactions and many have been stumped as to what prompted the larger alligator to snack on the other. Some believe that it is an intense hunger, while others suspect that it is a territorial dispute.

Many agreed that Shaw was brave enough to stick around long enough to shoot the video.

“It’s the most prehistoric thing I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“If King Kong and Godzilla had a baby, I think it would behave like this,” wrote another.

“He doesn’t care what he is at that moment: Fish, alligator or human,” someone said.

The american alligators are native of Florida’s 67 counties and “can be found anywhere there is standing water,” the state reports.

