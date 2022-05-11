Recordings show that the actress did not plagiarize the script of a movie in the trial with Johnny Depp – Prensa Libre

Users on social networks affirm in both English and Spanish since May 4 that Heard copied a part of The Talented Mr. Ripley literally, when comparing a supposed fragment of the trial with the original script of the American film, which was released in 1999.

Actress Amber Heard did not plagiarize a fragment of the film’s script The Talented Mr. Ripley at his first appearance in the defamation trial that confronts her ex-husband, also an actor Johnny Depp, as evidenced by the recordings of the process, in which there is no trace of those lines.

The suspense film is played by Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law, who star in a murky relationship that leads to crime and deception.

Heard allegedly copies verbatim a paragraph from the character Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow) who says, “The thing with Dickie…it’s like the sun is shining on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets about you and is very, very cold… When you have his attention, you feel like you are the only person in the world, that is why everyone loves him so much.”

The photos shared by Internet users, which have received tens of thousands of reactions, show two columns: one titled Amber Heard and the other The Talented Mr. Ripley with the same text in both, as proof that Heard only changed Dickie’s name to Johnny (Depp) in his statement.

“BOMB: Amber Heard keeps plagiarizing stuff from movies. Part of his testimony is verbatim from The Talented Mr. Riley from 1999″, says a user on Twitter who shares the image, in a tweet with more than 12 thousand “likes”.

FACTS: A review of the transcripts of Heard’s appearances, which are about 7 hours long and available on YouTube, show that he never mentions the phrases attributed to him.

Review of appearances

Several media outlets are uploading the full videos of Depp and Heard’s hearings to YouTube. EFE Verifies verified with the transcripts available on the platform that There is no trace that the actress literally pronounced the phrases attributed to her.

About 30 minutes after beginning her first statement, on Wednesday, May 4, on the 14th day of the trial, the defendant explains how the romance with Depp began hidden from public opinion and affirms that she felt “the most beautiful person in the world.” world”, and that the actor made her feel “seen”, as if “it were worth a million dollars”.

“You know, it was, it was, it was beautiful, it was… I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way no one else had, I felt like he understood me, I felt like he understood where I came from, I felt like when I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world, you know, it made me feel seen, it made me feel like a million dollars, “he says.

Later, he claims to have felt like he was in a “bubble” due to the intensity of their relationship and then explains that Depp would “disappear” when he drank alcohol and then come back “changed”.

Some users share these images to also relate them to the film of The Talented Mr. Ripleybut Heard’s story is far from an exact copy of the script.

The first time they face justice

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.

If in the first place it was Depp’s lawyers who portrayed Heard as the person who held a position of abuse in the relationship, now it is the defense of the actress who tries to counteract this image with the version of her witnesses and experts.

Depp demands compensation of 50 million dollars due to the publication of an article in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after her divorce, in which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.