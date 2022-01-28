Records Apple, Tesla, Eurozone – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 hits record first quarter, while Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 confuses investors by promising a steep rise in shipments in 2022. Meanwhile, Europe’s economic outlook is not the best following the data from Germany, while US / Russia tensions are starting to have effects on private businesses as well. Here is the main financial market news this Friday:

1. Record-breaking Apple

The Cupertino-based company closed the first quarter of 2021/2022 with record parameters despite the supply chain problems, above all thanks to the solid performance in China. The sales of the iPhone, which almost doubled compared to the previous quarter, and those of the Mac are affected.

First quarter earnings were $ 2.10 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $ 1.89 per share, while revenue increased 11% year-on-year to $ 123.9 billion. compared to a consensus estimate of 118.66 billion.

“Strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services has led to double-digit revenue and earnings growth, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Masters, chief financial officer of Apple.

2. ‘Black’ sky over Berlin

Between record levels and Omicron effects, the outlook for the euro zone is not so rosy. After cutting the IMF’s 2022 outlook estimates, the German statistical office showed that the region’s locomotive shrank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter from -0.3% of expectations, while on an annual basis. GDP increased by + 1.4% from the expected + 1.8%.

Eurozone economic sentiment also weakened in January, penalized by a decline in confidence in the industry and services sectors. The European Commission’s monthly index that monitors economic sentiment dropped to 112.7 points in January from 113.8 revised in December. Economists interviewed by Reuters were expecting a reading of 114.5 points.

A positive signal comes from France, where GDP increased by 0.7% in the final three months of the year while in 2021 annual growth was 7%, the highest figure since 1969, after a contraction of 8%. % in 2020.

Meanwhile, the economic environment and the gap with the Fed’s monetary policies are weighing heavily on the euro, with the pair approaching the 1.11 level.

3. Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 not so bad

Tesla (: TSLA) lost 12% to $ 829 per share in Thursday’s Wall Street session after reporting new supply chain problems.

“In Q4, we saw persistent problems related to global supply chains, transportation, labor and the manufacturing sector in general, which limited our ability to bring our plants to full production capacity,” the company said. presenting the results.

However, with profits increased by 760%, the group confirmed the increase in production at the new factories in Austin, Berlin, Fremont and Shanghai, and aims to deliver 50% more vehicles in 2022 (approximately 1.4 million new units compared to 936,222 in 2021). Following the production estimates “we are also raising our target price to $ 1,103 from $ 1,080,” the Oppenheimer experts wrote in a statement.

European stock exchanges in heavy decline on monetary prospects coming from the United States, while in Italy the stalemate over the President of the Republic is adding to the pressure on government bonds with ten-year BTPs over 1.4% yield.

The loses 1.6%, the loses 2%, the Cac marks 1.9%, the ftse 100 loses 1.3% while the is down by 2.2%.

Rossi also spread on Wall Street futures, with a down by 164 points, down by -5 points and S&P 500 down by -15 points. The prices of the.

The US macro agenda calls for the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation one day after GDP data at its highest since 1984 last year.

5. Ukraine tensions

There is no sign of easing the tensions between the United States and Russia on the Ukrainian context. Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov said the adoption of sanctions against Russia by the US would amount to “a break in relations”, while Washington warned NATO allies of a possible invasion of Ukraine in February after the continuous movement of Russian military forces on the border and in Crimea (annexed with invasion in 2014).

The geopolitical context is also having effects on the tried context. After gaining access to the data room in early January, UniCredit SpA (MI 🙂 said goodbye to the possible acquisition of Otkritie Bank, the nationalized Russian bank in 20217.

In a media call, the CEO Orcel specified the reason for the decision stating that “due to the geopolitical context, we have decided to withdraw from the data room”. The merger between the two banks, added the CEO, would have led to a “much stronger” market position and “important synergies” without “significantly increasing our exposure in the country”.