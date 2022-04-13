Records from Ecuador ‘reveal’ names of those chosen by Gustavo Alfaro for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | Sports

Few seats left to complete the payroll 26 soccer players that the Ecuadorian team will have in the Qatar 2022 World CupThis is how the coach Gustavo Alfaro advanced, who said he had “around 20 players” insured.

For this World Cup FIFA determined that the payrolls may have up to 26 playerscontrary to previous appointments in which the lists were made up of 23 footballers, three of whom were goalkeepers.

With 20 players among Alfaro’s notesthe final payroll could be adjusted to the names that have been constant in the calls for Ecuador for the South American qualifying matches, a total of eight citations in which the DT adjusted a number of 66 footballers.

Of these, 48 players added minutes on the field during the 18 pre-world games: 4 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 25 midfielders and 6 net forwards.

To Qatar 2022 Alfaro will be able to take 26 players, which in figures the payroll could be made up of 3 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 10 midfielders and 4 attackers.

To integrate this list and for his participation with the Tri during the Alfaro processthe goalkeepers Alexander Domínguez and Hernán Galíndez They would have defined quotas for the World Cup. Between the two goalkeepers they add 16 games, with 10 and 6 participations, respectively.

The third quota would come into discussion between Pedro Ortiz and Moses Ramirez, with two presences each. Ortiz in seven calls and Ramírez in six, but with more minutes on the pitch, a total of 180, unlike the player from Esmeralda with 144 after entering the substitution against Chile, in Quito, replacing the injured Galíndez. Ramírez’s youth runs in his favor.

Between the defenders, the names most used by Alfaro are the central ones Piero Hincapie and Felix Torres, with 11 games each, a couple that ended up entrenched in ownership, after a good start shown by Robert Grove (10) and Xavier Arreaga (9). A fifth central defender with a presence in the Tri is Ferdinand Leon, with two performances. Full block.

To cover the bands Alfaro would take four players. Pervis Estupinan stands out as the one with the most performances in the national team with 17 games played, then they are Angelo Preciado with 12, Byron Castillo (8) and later players like Beder Caicedo (2), Pedro Pablo Perlaza (2) and Diego Palacioswho, although with only 27 minutes played as an alternate in three games, is fully trusted by the coach as he is from the group of 11 players present in all the knockout calls.

With performance of 21 midfielders in the pre-world championship, in this area of ​​​​the field I would be the greater complexity to define the elect, although it also has names that have been constant under the technical direction of Alfaro.

The performances of Carlos Gruezo (16), Moises Caicedo (15) and alan frank (12) I would put them as fixed players on the tricolor roster for the midfield, and with more offensive functions to Gonzalo Silver (16) and Angel Mena (15), with which in a presumed list of 10 midfielders for the World Cup, 5 positions would remain to be defined.

In this sector of the field, other elements with an outstanding presence were Jhegson Mendez (7), Ayrton Preciado (8) and Joao Rojas (6), then appears Romario Ibarra (4), who started the tie and then lost space due to injuries, but reappeared for the end with performances against Paraguay and Argentina.

Elements that closed the pre-world championship with Alfaro’s confidence were Jeremy Sarmientowho added 236 minutes in five games, and Michael Carcelenpresent in the last three calls, with 21 minutes on the pitch, but started in the last friendlies in the United States.

in attack, the options are reduced and with fixed names. is the captain Enner Valencia with 12 games and four annotations, Michael Estradasix goals in 17 games, and as an alternative Jordy Caicedowith one goal in six commitments.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation is working on the renewal of Gustavo Alfaro, says Francisco Egas

By minutes played the fourth quota in offense would be between Bryan Anglewith 22 minutes in 4 games, and Djorkaeff Reascostarter against Venezuela and with 64 accumulated minutes, another of those who appeared for the end of the tie.

Performances by José Cifuentes, with two games in five calls, and the trust placed in Leonard Bellwith a game in four calls, leave other names waiting to enter the payroll.

Of these, Alfaro asked Campana for “regularity” to be in the Tri, something that the attacker adds in Major League Soccer, even as player of the week, according to the latest MLS poll.

In his process, since he assumed the technical command of the Tri in September 2020, Alfaro has called a total of 80 players and has put on court at 66 from them.

Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup through the phrases of its technicians; from ‘we are going to learn’, by Hernán Darío Gómez, to ‘we are going to fight to make them happy’, by Gustavo Alfaro

The selector has seven months and five verification matches to polish the final list, which will deliver to the World Cup organization until November 14.

In that period he will play three FIFA dates, with six matchesalthough the last one, with Croatia as a potential rival, will already be with the payroll and the luggage ready for Qatar 2022. (D)