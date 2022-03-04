Recover your emotional well-being with Rescue

When was the last time you gave yourself quality time? Are you thinking about it? Are you trying to remember? It is very possible, because therein lies one of the great problems of today’s society. Dragged by the frenetic pace imposed by the environment in which we live, we forget to take care of an essential part to enjoy good health: our emotions.

And for that you need to stop, listen and feel. It seems simple, but here there are no beauty filters like on social networks, and that’s why it usually isn’t. Even It is common for this process to lead us to moments of certain discomfort, that if we manage to face, will be the prelude to personal growth and emotional well-being.

Mental health is no longer a taboo, and little by little it is occupying the place it requires in our lives. Reality rules, and the increase in diagnosed cases of depression, anxiety, sleep disorders… -even in adolescents-, has favored the visibility that is being given to it. Going to the psychiatrist or psychologist begins to be normalized and conventional medicine gradually blurs the dichotomy between body and mind when making diagnoses. What happens to the mind affects the body, and vice versa.

The keys to wellness

Almost 75% of people who participated in a survey conducted for Rescue®–the brand created from five Bach flower essences® selected to help manage emotions– declares to have less emotional well-being. Health (53%), family (39.4%) and partner (36.2%) is what mainly influences how they feel.

HoweverTo feel really good, you need to cultivate emotional balance. Well-being is born within us and for that it is key to have healthy habits: eat a balanced diet, practice sports regularly, internalize relaxation techniques, enjoy nature, do a technological fast…

But also: be more present in everything we do, cshare quality time with ourselves and with others, stop looking the other way when our body asks us for something and attend to its needs, feel, understand and give a place to each of those emotions, promote our self-esteem… That is the authentic seed of emotional well-being.