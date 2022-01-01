recovered Chiesa, Chiellini returns to training
Latest football news Napoli – Good news for Massimiliano Allegri, who in view of Thursday’s big match against Napoli recovers Federico Chiesa and probably also Giorgio Chiellini. Below is the official press release issued by Juventus:
“First training of the new year for Juventus, on the third day of work after the Christmas break. On the horizon the first match of January, scheduled against Napoli, at the Allianz Stadium, on January 6 at 20:45.
Juventus-Napoli, the latest on the bianconeri
The team met in the afternoon at the Juventus Training Center. Second individual session for the South Americans, while the group concentrated on athletic work and technical exercises on the development of the maneuver. Federico Chiesa did the entire training with the group. Giorgio Chiellini has also returned to training.
Tomorrow, Sunday 2 January, the preparation continues: a double session is scheduled “.
