recovered Chiesa, Chiellini returns to training

Good news for Massimiliano Allegri, who in view of Thursday's big match against Napoli recovers Federico Chiesa and probably also Giorgio Chiellini. Below is the official press release issued by Juventus:

“First training of the new year for Juventus, on the third day of work after the Christmas break. On the horizon the first match of January, scheduled against Napoli, at the Allianz Stadium, on January 6 at 20:45.

Juventus-Napoli, the latest on the bianconeri