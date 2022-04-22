recovered Luiz Felipe, Milinkovic and Strakosha in the gym

Seven are absent today, but the emergency is returning. Towards recovery Pedro and Patric

Yet another day in reduced ranks in Formello for Sarri in view of the big match against Milan, so much so that the coach had to add 8 members of the Primavera team. There are still 7 players who have not seen themselves on the pitch today: Radu, Reina, Marusic, Milinkovic, Cataldi, Raul Moro and Strakosha. The last 5 have worked in the gym and optimism is growing for their full recovery. The good news is the return of Luiz Felipewho worked with the team.

Sarri should also recover Patric and Pedro. The defender is trying to recover from the problem in his left thigh accused with Torino: the investigations prevented muscle strain and in the afternoon he had a separate session at the “Fersini” together with his compatriot Pedro, absent with Toro due to a calf discomfort.



In the mixed-rank match, a defensive line was tried with Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi and Hysaj. In the middle of the field, space at Basic with Leiva and Luis Alberto. The attack trident with Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni on the sides of Immobile. Looking forward to having good news from Milinkovic, Strakosha and Marusic.