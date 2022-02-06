Recovery at risk, Confindustria: “In January production fell sharply due to energy prices”. And half of the companies expect nothing from the recovery plan

The fortissimo increase in energy prices and other raw materials slows down industrial production Italian. According to the Study Center of Confindustriaafter the decline of 0.7% in December to January, the fall was 1.3% due to increases in theelectricity (+ 450% on January 2021) and other commodities, which “compress the margins of companies and, in several cases, are making it no longer convenient to produce”. For viale dell’Astronomia “to this are added the persistent ones bottlenecks along the global value chains“. The dynamics “take it seriously risk the path of rise in GDP, started last year “. Moreover, a forecast shared by all observers, according to which the economy will grow in 2022 much less than 4.7% estimated by the government last fall in Nadef: theParliamentary Budget Office just two days ago it revised its forecasts downwards a + 3.9% due to a first quarter “very weak“. More pessimistic Confcommercio according to which a + 3.7%. All without taking into account the new anti-fraud rules on Superbonus that according to the companies and almost all the majority will block the construction boom which drove the 2021 recovery.

The slowdown, however, cannot fail to impact on job marketalready characterized by a “stingy” recovery made for three quarters by forward contracts. In this scenario, the resources of the Recovery plan they don’t seem to make a difference in the short term. Assuming that the i 100 goals and targets on the agenda for this year. An investigation byIstat released on Friday shows that for about half of the companies they have “no” relevance as a supporting and driving factor for activity in the first half of 2022. The survey involved a sample of 90,461 companies with over three employees active in industry, trade and services, representing a group of about 970 thousand companies that produce the 93.2% of the national added value and employ 75.2% of the workers (13.1 million) and 95.5% of the employees. 61% are hoping above all for the recovery of domestic demand, while “the measures that make up the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are a support factor perceived by a important but not prevalent part “, explains the statistical institute. The chapters dealing with the ecological transition and the sustainable mobility in particular, “they obviously have a more distant development horizon”, highlights the report, so they will have “no” relevance for 52% of companies. More than half, on the other hand, assign a modest (36%) or high (17%) importance to measures linked to digitization, innovation, competitiveness and culture: even in this case, however, 47% do not expect any driving effect. The perceived importance however tends to grow all‘increase in company sizea sign that the “little ones”Are (or feel) excluded from the long wave of European funds.

However, the prospects for the future seem relatively solid: most of the sample, over 80%, expect to be in a situation of complete or partial solidity by the first half of 2022. Just over 3%, on the other hand, are judged to be seriously at risk of not reopening, especially in the sectors most affected by the pandemic crisis, since tourism at discos up to catering.