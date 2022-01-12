recovery is imminent, according to traders

A couple of days ago we reported how Bitcoin has fallen below $ 40,000 in value, with huge losses in the past few weeks. Today, according to Coindesk reports, the cryptocurrency would have broken the psychological barrier of “Death Cross”, used by many investors as an indicator for trading.

The “Death Cross” indicates that the average price of Bitcoin over the past 50 days has been lower compared to that of the last 200 days: in other words, in the medium term (50 days) the value of the currency was lower than in the long term (200 days). When the “Death Cross” is passed, it is time for many investors to withdraw your investments to avoid too high losses, as that index suggests that the stock (or cryptocurrency) will continue to decline in value over the next few days.

The reasons behind the sudden deflation of the Bitcoin market can be traced back to a few fears about the next economic moves by the US Federal Reserve and protests in Kazakhstan, one of the countries with the largest mining community in the world. Furthermore, as early as last November, the Federal Reserve announced plans to regulate cryptocurrencies, which could reduce the earnings of American miners and traders when they are approved.

According to what Coindesk reported yesterday, however, an indicator linked to Bitcoin suggests a recovery in the currency in the next few days, after it would have “hit bottom” in the past few hours: the indicator is called “Entity-adjusted dormancy flow”, and seems to suggest that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies go through cyclical phases of price increase and crisis. Bitcoin would have just finished its crisis phase, the most serious since 2018, and would be ready to start again from 40,000 Dollars to reach much higher values.

Bitcoin’s prediction of $ 100,000 remains utopian, at least for the moment, but as of this writing Bitcoin has rebounded to nearly $ 43,000, dragging several other cryptocurrencies with it: Ethereum has in fact risen to 3,250 Dollars, XRP to 0.75 Dollars and Solana has exceeded 140 Dollars, with a percentage increase between 2% and 5% compared to the last 24 hours.