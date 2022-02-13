Recovery, the mayors against the boroughs ban: “It’s a lottery, the Regions give money to Savoy residences and historic centers of big cities”

Italian is a beautiful language, but sometimes a word can become a source of conflict rather than understanding. We take “village“, for instance. The National recovery and resilience plan provides for an investment from over 1 billion overall in what is defined Attractiveness of the villages: objective, to promote projects for the regeneration, enhancement and management of the heritage of history, art, culture and traditions of small Italian towns, integrating the protection of the cultural heritage with the needs of social and economic revitalization, employment revival and contrasting depopulation . The call for the distribution of resources, published at the end of December by Ministry of Culturehas raised many protests from mayors and organizations that have always dealt with territories and tourism precisely because there is no precise definition of that term. In addition to the “line A“Of the announcement – the one from 420 million dedicated to pilot projects for the cultural, social and economic regeneration of villages at risk of abandonment and abandoned – the choice of the beneficiary was entrusted to Regionsat their discretion.

The result? The Piedmontfor example, has nominated the Stupinigi hunting lodge in the municipality of Nickelan integral part of the metropolitan area of ​​Turin, displeasing a myriad of mountain municipalities who were hoping for these European resources for various recovery interventions. “Imposing a scheme from above that has no defined rules or a common matrix between the regions is an inappropriate choice. Inequalities can be created and choices made that are not in the spirit of the call, ”he comments Luca Pastorinomayor of Bogliasco and president of the Tourism Commission ofNational Association of Italian Municipalitieswho recalls how “in unsuspected times, when Lines A and Line B were still not well defined, in a conference on tourism in the Senate we reported the inappropriateness of a path that could include the identification of beneficiaries on direct designation of the region. Then this happened for Line A, which is showing all its own critical issues. We had said that for this procedure the Anci had to be consulted, that a clearer route was needed, with public notices, tenders, as happens for Line B “, the one dedicated to local projects for regeneration cultural and social, with a financial endowment of 580 million euros (380 to realize projects in at least 229 historic villages and 200 million to support, with centralized management of the ministry’s responsibilities, the businesses that carry out cultural, tourist, commercial, agri-food and craft activities).

Much more cutting edge Marco Bussonenational president ofNational Union of Municipalities and Mountain Authorities, which speaks of “lottery to be reset”. “Everything is happening on the Piano dei Borghi. Between Regions that they choose Savoy residences or crop historic centers of cities with 300,000 inhabitants. The mayors are besieged by proposals of support, ”she writes in a note. “And they are all against all. A situation that the Ministry does not seem to understand and block, which is harmful and dangerous. Let’s stop it. At the cost of completely rethinking the Billion Plan. We avoid that the territories are at the mercy of easy buyers and speculators. In search of money, to be returned to Brussels, which we are not sure will give real solutions to inequalities of Italy. Palazzo Chigi and the Ministries listen to the desperate cry of the Mayors of the Municipalities ”.

Another contrary opinion comes from Walter Sandriconsul of Touring Club. “We have for years the project of the ‘Orange flags’ that go to villages with certain characteristics. That is, they must have less than 10 thousand inhabitants and not to be on the sea: either mountain or plain. To obtain the orange flag, the village must also respect certain limits. I would like to push a lot on the mountain villages that have more difficulties at the moment. The problem is that when writing a law, it is always necessary to give very precise guidelines. Instead the Italian laws tend to be a lot interpretable, allowing choices that risk favoring someone to the detriment of others. An example? THE paths. In Spain they are a big business: just think of all the related industries that kind of Santiago. Italy is also a territory of paths, but an ad hoc law has not yet been adopted, nor has an advantage over the related industries been created. It happens precisely where the villages would have a considerable importance “.

The question however is about to come in Parliament in relation to the criteria used by the Campania Region in identifying the municipalities deemed suitable for receiving Pnrr funds. According to a group of mayors of the Cilento, precisely those criteria have caused the exclusion of various small municipalities mainly in the internal areas. The deputy of the 5 Star Movement Anna Bilotti he presented a question to “understand the reasons why the Bando della Regione has led to the exclusion of a series of municipalities with a characteristic historical and cultural profile and threatened by the growing problem of depopulation. We cannot afford to lose this opportunity for choices linked to criteria that are not entirely relevant ”.