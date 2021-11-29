recovery times, latest Sky

Sports

The latest on the conditions of Roma and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini who was injured in Roma Torino Serie A after a few minutes. Serious muscle problem for the football player

The very latest on the conditions of Rome and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini who was injured in Rome Turin Serie A after a few minutes. Serious muscle problem for the football player who is the symbol of Mourinho’s team. Lorenzo Pellegrini, injury and long recovery times: can skip the rest of December.

Rome: Lorenzo Pellegrini, injury and recovery times

Updates on Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma who was injured and recovery times they worry not only the fans, but above all the player and Mourinho’s team who see him as the leader on the pitch and in the locker room. The captain will be out for the rest of 2021. Why, second Sky Sports stop it for Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini injury could have recovery times of at least 30-40 days. In this way, Pellegrini will miss the next matches of Roma important for the season between Serie A and Conference League, but above all in the league. Bologna, Inter, Cska Sofia, Spezia, Atalanta and Sampdoria. The Pellegrini’s return to the field from injury to Roma it can take place directly on January 6, 2022 against Milan or on January 9 against Juventus.

