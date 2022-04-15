Recruited José Alvarado for the national team

The Basketball Federation of Puerto Rico (FBPUR) announced on Thursday that the New Orleans Pelicans player of Puerto Rican descent, Joseph Alvaradowill join the entity’s adult program and He will debut with the national team in the next FIBA ​​qualifying window to be held next summer in Puerto Rico.

According to a statement sent by the FBPUR, playing in the Puerto Rico uniform was something that the basket player had on the agenda.

”I am super excited to belong to the Puerto Rico National Team. Many thanks to Carlos Arroyo and to the entire team of the Basketball Federation for this great opportunity to represent my people. Boricua, baby! “Let’s have some fun,” said José Alvarado.

For his part, the general manager of the National Team, Carlos Arroyomentioned that “It is my pleasure to welcome José Alvarado to our National Team.. We are all very proud of what he has been able to accomplish in his short NBA career. His interest is genuine and he has a great desire to represent his culture. Jose is a born leader. I am sure that his energy and competitiveness will impact our team in a positive way.”

Alvarado, a 24-year-old, six-foot-tall point guard from Georgia Tech, recently agreed to a four-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that beat the San Antonio Spurs last Wednesday in their first play-in game and will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday to decide who gets the last place in the Western Conference playoffs.

”My goal is to have a group that can consistently play together and develop at the same time. I know that is an ambitious goal, but we will try to form a structure where the adaptation process does not interrupt our success on the court. I had excellent conversations with his New Orleans team and they are more than happy and in favor of José continuing his development playing for Puerto Rico”, Arroyo added.

The next window will be played on July 1 and 4 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, against the United States and Mexico.