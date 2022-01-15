recruiting day for 171 positions in 5 regional companies

On 15 and 16 February, the operators of the public employment services of the Region will be selected, in collaboration with Adecco, the employment agency that operates on the national market, aspiring to 171 new jobs made available by five major companies in the Pordenone area looking for qualified personnel, which have been able to overcome the crisis by investing in innovation and digitization. As early as next Tuesday, January 18, interested parties will be able to submit their applications and send their curriculum vitae. It is another important signal from a job market, that of Friuli Venezia Giulia, which is continuing to give excellent feedback. This is thanks to the innovativeness of the enterprises and according to the need of the same to proceed with a generational change that the Region wants to accompany with targeted training interventions and with the intersection between the demand and the offer of work “.

This was revealed by the regional councilor for work, training, university and research Alessia Rosolen speaking in Udine, in the administration building, at the presentation of the ‘Recruiting Day’ which will take place online in a month and will allow companies, with the support of Region and the collaboration of Adecco, to select candidates to fill 171 jobs in five production companies located in Maniago, Travesio and Villotta di Chions.

“A confirmation – said Rosolen – of the fact that Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to the employment data of 2020 and 2021, is a very active Region and has shown the ability to react to the difficulties of the period: the positive effects are being feeling “.

“In the first months of 2021 – he continued – there was certainly a lack of qualitative data with respect to permanent employment contracts, which instead marked a positive trend in the second half of the year and especially at the end of 2021”.

“This – concluded Rosolen – bodes well for a labor market which, if it shows positive elements, shows how they are consolidated when it comes to permanent contracts”.

From Tuesday 18 January, interested parties will be able to find on the Region’s website (www.regione.fvg.it) in the Job offers section all thevacancy‘(vacant positions) published and all the necessary information on the five companies involved and on the methods of sending the curriculum in order to be admitted to the selections.

These are Siap, Bioman and Fonderie Pandolfo, all three of Maniago, Olimpias Group of Travesio, OI Italy of Villotta di Chions, which are looking for over 170 professional figures including robot operators on machining centers, electrical and mechanical maintenance technicians, plumbers, warehouse workers, drivers, quality control workers, weavers, technical employees, but also production technicians, environmental engineers, computer programmers and other specialized figures.

An interesting initiative, commented the manager of the Business Services department of the Region Gianni Fratte, because it opens up new employment prospects and at the same time responds to the needs of the production fabric of Friuli Venezia Giulia which in 2022, as Councilor Rosolen highlighted, citing data of Unioncamere FVG, will go in search of 30 thousand new workers of various levels and sectors.

The hope of the Region is therefore that interested people seize this interesting opportunity and present their candidacy to be selected and participate in the online interviews that will take place on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 February 2022.