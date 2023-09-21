Recruitment of patients begins for HIV preventive vaccine trials

A clinical trial in its early stages for a preventive vaccine against HIV, called VIR-1388, began seeking participants in the United States and South Africa. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) gave this information.

An entity belonging to the United States National Institutes of Health has provided scientific and financial support for the development of this potential vaccine, as well as funding to complete this study.

The first phase of the trial, under HVTN code 142, will take place at ten locations, six in the United States and four in South Africa, And it aims to enroll 95 seronegative individuals. Evaluation of VIR-1388 will focus on its safety and ability to generate an immune response against HIV in subjects.

Volunteers will be randomly placed into one of four study groups, where three of them will receive different doses of the vaccine and the remaining will receive a placebo.

To maximize the safety of participants, only individuals with asymptomatic CMV will be enrolled. It is anticipated that the first results will be available in late 2024, and an optional long-term follow-up option will be offered to volunteers, extending up to three years after administration of the first dose.

How does the vaccine work?

VIR-1388, which uses a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vector, is designed Instruct the immune system to generate T cells capable of recognizing HIV and activating an immune response, This way the virus is prevented from establishing a long-term infection.

Since CMV, present in most of the world’s population, remains in the body throughout life, it is thought to have the potential to safely administer vaccine ingredients against the disease for a long time, potentially overcoming immunity. Is. Deficiency was observed with short-lived vaccine vectors.

Development of the CMV vaccine vector has been funded by NIAID since 2004, and the trial is receiving additional funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and San Francisco-based Vir Biotechnology. The latter is also the official sponsor of the work that is being conducted through the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) under the HVTN 142 study.

What is HIV?

HIV attacks the human body’s immune system, especially white blood cells. As it spreads and spreads in the body, it gradually weakens the body, making it more vulnerable to serious diseases. The most advanced stage of this disease is known as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

HIV transmission occurs through infected body fluids, such as blood, breast milk, semen, and vaginal discharge. It is not spread by kissing, hugging or sharing food.

WHO classifies HIV disease as advanced when it is in stage 3 or 4, or when the CD4 cell count is less than 200 per mm3 in adults and adolescents. This also applies to children below 5 years of age.

According to the estimates of the above entity, about 38.4 million people were living with HIV worldwide at the end of 2021. More than 66 percent of these individuals, or about 25.6 million, were on the African continent.

According to UNAIDS, Colombia was the country with the second highest number of HIV cases in Latin America, with approximately 170 thousand in the same year; The first was Brazil, which recorded almost 900 thousand cases by the cut-off date.

