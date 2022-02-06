Recruitments, here are the companies looking for personnel: engineers, agents, technicians, chefs

220 opportunities in Hilton hotels, talks on February 24th and March 4th

There are some sectors of the labor market that are restarting and others that have never stopped. With the prospect of the arrival of summer and with the need for a bit of optimism to want to start again at all costs, there is first of all tourism. Starting with the large international hotel group, Hilton, which in Italy has just launched a recruiting campaign for 220 room service positions: from waiters, to matre, to chefs, to kitchen staff, to the front desk, to accountants and commercial profiles. To meet candidates, Hilton has organized two recruiting days scheduled for February 24 and March 4. “Last year part of our workforce had to choose other career paths. So now that we plan to start working at the pace of before the pandemic and above all we are planning new openings, we need new talents ”says Fausto Ciarcia, HR Italy director for Hilton. Among the new openings planned: the Cosmopolita Hotel Rome, the Hilton Rome Eur La Lama, the Hampton in Fiano Romano, the Doubletree in Milan Malpensa, the Anglo American hotel Florence and the Conrad Chia Laguna in Sardinia.

