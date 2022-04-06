Rector of the ULA confirmed that they will begin to teach medicine in 2024

During 2021, the rector of the University of Los Lagos announced that they were working, together with the University of Chile, on the feasibility levels of beginning to teach the medical degree at the house of studies on its central Osornino campus.

This is due to the need to have more doctors in the province, because in the region there are no state or traditional universities that offer the degree, but according to the rector himself, Óscar Garrido, the desire is getting closer to being a reality. .

As of 2024, quotas will be opened to study medicine at the University of Los Lagos, Garrido confirmed to Radio Sago, specifying that, in addition, during August other new careers will be reported that will be added to its academic offer during 2023 and 2024.

https://www.radiosago.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/050422-MEDICINA-1.mp3

News that was valued by the president of the Medical College of Osorno, Dr. Francisco Hornig, who stressed that it is good news not only for the province, but for the entire country, wishing the university success in its plan.

https://www.radiosago.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/050422-MEDICINA-2.mp3

Hornig pointed out that this can help build a new hospital in Osorno, as desired by his union, who have put chips into doing so in the Rahue sector, due to the need to have a facility for students to do internships. and boarding schools.

https://www.radiosago.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/050422-MEDICINA-3.mp3

It should be remembered that the project is part of a collaborative work with the University of Chile to be able to sustain a career that requires high-level infrastructure, due to its complexity and necessary practice for students.