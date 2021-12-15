recycling is done in the company with the ‘PaperLab’

Two similar visions of the way of doing business, in which the combination of modernity and craftsmanship is accompanied by a constant commitment to sustainable technology. This is behind the partnership between Epson and the Umbrian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli which installed ‘Paper Lab’, an innovative system of the Japanese giant designed to give new life to paper and optimize the use of resources through an approach focused on circular economy. Translated: we are talking about the first system in the world for dry paper recycling in the office, which allows you to produce new paper starting from the one already used. A perfect example of circular economy (the photo can be downloaded here).

“In addition to reflecting our constant commitment to sustainable technology – explain Epson -, this partnership underlines the sharing of environmental objectives with Brunello Cucinelli, a company that places respect for creation, humanity and the planet at the center of its philosophy” . With Epson PaperLab, the world’s first dry paper recycling system in the office, companies can transform used paper into new paper in a single process thanks to a circular solution that significantly reduces the consumption of paper, water and energy, as well as that the production of waste. “We have joined forces with Brunello Cucinelli, a company known for its high industrial standards – says Yasunori Ogawa, world president of Epson -, to ensure a better and fair future for the planet and for people”.

This is the comment of Riccardo Stefanelli, managing director of the Umbrian company: “Brunello Cucinelli is based on the principle of humanistic capitalism, that is the idea of ​​living in harmony with creation. I am convinced that the collaboration with Epson will help us to carry on our values, always respecting human dignity and the environment. This partnership – concludes the CEO – supports our efforts to preserve and show areas of extraordinary natural beauty and, with the use of innovative technologies, supports the change from that will lead us to be truly sustainable “.