Red Air sued for forced landing in Miami

About the low cost airline Red Air weighs a lawsuit of at least four passengers who were affected by the accident of the passenger plane MD-82 last week at Miami International Airport.

According to the portal The New Herald the passengers Tamar Kalach, Sarkis Okhdjian and the cousins Anabella Perez, 15 years old, and Camilla DeStefano, 19, filed a lawsuit Tuesday night, claiming the crash landing caused them “fractured bones, orthopedic injuries, spinal cord damage, and psychological injuries.”

The plaintiffs assured that the service and maintenance records of the aircraft show “several incidents prior” to the one recorded on the afternoon of June 21 in which the landing gear “broke down, fractured, did not extend, failed structurally or did not it worked correctly”.

As the lawyer for the victims, Kent Burlingtonof the law firm Goldberg & Rosen, told The New Herald that the accident could have been avoided and that the airline must be held accountable.

“We have seen firsthand the severity of his injuries and trauma. We believe this was a preventable incident for which Red Air he must be held accountable…the hard and violent landing and landing gear failure should not have happened on this commercial flight,” he said in the attorney.

The lawsuit further alleges that “the crew of Red Air failed to take steps to evacuate passengers in a timely and safe manner and chaos ensued as terrified passengers rushed to escape through an exit door.”

“Red Airwhich began operations at the end of last year, also failed to hire pilots with sufficient experience and skill,” the lawsuit continues.

Accident

Last Tuesday, June 21, 130 passengers and 10 crew members experienced a moment of terror when flight 203 of Red Air crashed on landing due to landing gear failure. The MD-82 airliner skidded off the runway and one wing burst into flames. Only seven people, including a pregnant woman, were slightly injured.

The Venezuelan capital airline that operates in the Dominican Republic since 2021He said in a statement last week that “all passengers were evacuated down a slide” as smoke rose and several Miami-Dade County fire crews extinguished the fire.

Red Air admitted that there were “technical difficulties (on the plane) after landing at Miami International Airport”, and that the crew and passengers were “cared for in accordance with established protocols”.

Research

The National Transportation Safety Board of the United States (NTSB) is conducting an accident investigation in which the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) of the Dominican Republic also participates, by “Registration State and State operator” of the aircraft.

In an interview with Diario Libre, the director of the CIAA, Emmanuel Souffront, announced that the Dominican Republic will offer the information that the United States will provide about what happened on the aircraft Red Air “Because they are the ones in control of the investigation because they are the state where the accident occurred.”