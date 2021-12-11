Red Bull has also landed in Italian football

A few weeks after hiring Andriy Shevchenko in the place of Davide Ballardini, the new Genoa owner decided to give a further international turn to his project. It was talked about after the Sabatini hypothesis had faded, and now the news is official: Johannes Spors has been appointed General Manager, football of the rossoblu club, that is to say that he will be the new manager of the technical area. For those who follow international football a little, the name of Spors is not very famous. And the fact that he is only in his second experience in a leading role – from April 2020 to a few days ago he was technical director of Vitesse, Eredivisie club – certainly does not help. His arrival in Italy, however, is an important event: after having “touched” Rangnick, the betrothed of Milan, Serie A finally comes into contact with the football universe of Red Bull. The Italian one was the only top-level league which, apart from the players, had not yet drawn from the pool of professionals raised in the Austrian timeshare clubs.

Spoor’s relationship with Red Bull began in 2015, when Ralf Rangnick – at the time the technical coordinator of all the teams in the Red Bull group – decided to hire him as Leipzig’s scouting manager. Spoor had worked with the German manager during his previous experience at Hoffenheim, where he had been a match analyst and then head of the scouts. Upon his arrival in Leipzig, Rangnick said that “Spors’ arrival is a demonstration of how Leipzig are constantly looking for the best profiles for the most important roles in the organization chart.” Right from the start, Spors has worked respecting the parameters of Leipzig and the Red Bull group, which have always tried to pursue results on the field while creating great value on the market. Thanks to his advice and reports, Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano arrived in Leipzig, as well as less known players yet functional to the project, for example the defender Bruma.

His adventure in the Red Bull universe ended abruptly in 2018: according to rumors, there were conflicts between him and Rangnick that led him to accept the offer from Hamburg. Years later, however, Spors himself continued to speak very well of his mentor: in an interview with Goal after his arrival in the Netherlands, at Vitesse, he said that «Rangnick’s real strength lies in his ability to build the club. For him, corporate philosophy comes first of all. He took me to Leipzig after we worked together at Hoffenheim, I entered the Red Bull universe thanks to him. And we went from the second division to the Champions League thanks to his desire to try and innovate in every season, in every department, always respecting the company’s DNA ».

In the same interview, Spors spoke of the philosophy of the Red Bull group, which has also become his: «The difference with all the other companies in the world is that Red Bull implements a philosophy, a clear strategy. Werner’s case is emblematic: we took him even though he had just relegated with Stuttgart because we were looking for a forward with those characteristics and a high quality of perspective. In my opinion, this is one of the qualities of good scouting: seeing the potential and having an environment ready to make a player grow. Of course, it is also important to guide the talents of the future to the definitive leap. The key is to let them play: a young player needs time on the pitch to develop, to grow. Maybe not immediately at the highest level: as for Werner, but also Upamecano, I’m sure they would have had the opportunity to go directly to a top club, but between 17 and 20 you have to lay the foundations for your career, you have to play at a high level, but not very high “.

The arrival at Vitesse was in tune with these words, with his vision of football and scouting. When he was appointed sporting director of the Dutch club, he said that “my goal is to create a winning structure and mentality, and to do that I intend to build a team that practices intense, fast, aggressive football, with many moments of interchange. . To do this we need young players, but a sporting director has to adapt to the fact that he has to give up something in the curriculum of the players he buys, if he wants his team to have a certain identity ». In the last market sessions, Vitesse has loosened its historic ties with Chelsea (only one player borrowed in the 2020/21 season, none in this one) and then also reduced temporary transactions in an absolute sense, focusing above all on the transfer market. of the released; it is almost useless to add that the seven players who arrived in the summer of 2021 have an average age of 21.4 years. Furthermore, in recent months there has been insistent talk of a possible official partnership between Vitesse and the Red Bull football department, fueled by the presence of Spors and the completion of some joint market operations. On the pitch, the results have been and are positive: Vitesse have reached fourth place in the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup final (lost to Ajax), are now in fifth place in the league and are still in the running to qualify. in the play-offs for the round of 16 of the Conference League.

According to the news of some Dutch newspapers, Genoa would have paid a compensation of just over a million euros to be able to immediately bring Spors to Italy. It is clear that the new rossoblu ownership intends to start a project similar to those of Leipzig, Vitesse, in short, clubs that focus a lot on player trading and therefore on young people to be launched and enhanced without fear, without hesitation – as well as on a game spectacular, fast, aggressive. Now it will be interesting to understand how far and as long as Spors will have freedom of action, how much it will be able to blend with Shevchenko and the environment, in short, how much space there is in Italy for the Red Bull model.